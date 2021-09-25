Harry and Meghan visit UN at world leaders meeting

UNITED NATIONS (PA) – Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, met a senior UN official on Saturday as part of the biggest global gathering of the year.

Members of the royal family came to UN headquarters to meet with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. All three were due to appear later on Saturday at the citizen concert Global Citizen in Central Park in New York.

“It was a great reunion,” Meghan said as the couple left UN headquarters.

The UN said Mohamed praised the couple’s efforts to promote equity in vaccines around the world and praised the priorities they share with the UN, including climate, women’s economic empowerment, youth engagement and mental health.

Meghan and Harry are set to push for vaccine fairness during the 24-hour star-studded concert. It features staged performances in locations ranging from New York to Paris, Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea.

The United Nations is in the middle of the annual meeting of the General Assembly of World Leaders, although the couple did not participate in the speeches in the meeting room.

Former Meghan Markle was involved with the United Nations agency for women, becoming an “advocate for political participation and leadership” several years ago. Harry visited the UNICEF Children’s Agency in New York in 2010.

Earlier this week Harry and Meghan visited a school in New York, the The central tower of the World Trade Center and the 9/11 Museum, among other stops in New York.