World
Harry and Meghan visit UN amid meeting of world leaders – Times of India
UNITED NATIONS: the British prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, met a senior UN official on Saturday as part of the world’s largest gathering of the year.
Members of the royal family came to UN headquarters to meet with the Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. All three were due to appear later Saturday at the Global Citizen Citizen Concert in new York‘s Central Park.
“It was a great reunion,” Meghan said as the couple left UN headquarters.
She and Harry are set to push for vaccine fairness during the 24-hour star-studded concert. It features staged performances in locations ranging from New York to Paris, Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea.
The UN is in the middle of the annual assembly General assembly gathering of world leaders, although the couple did not participate in the speeches in the boardroom.
Meghan markle had been involved with the United Nations Women’s Agency, becoming an “advocate for political participation and leadership” for several years. Harry visited the children’s agency Unicef in New York in 2010.
Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan visited a New York City school on World Trade Centerthe Central Tower and the 9/11 Museum, among other stops in New York City.
Members of the royal family came to UN headquarters to meet with the Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed. All three were due to appear later Saturday at the Global Citizen Citizen Concert in new York‘s Central Park.
“It was a great reunion,” Meghan said as the couple left UN headquarters.
She and Harry are set to push for vaccine fairness during the 24-hour star-studded concert. It features staged performances in locations ranging from New York to Paris, Lagos, Nigeria, and Seoul, South Korea.
The UN is in the middle of the annual assembly General assembly gathering of world leaders, although the couple did not participate in the speeches in the boardroom.
Meghan markle had been involved with the United Nations Women’s Agency, becoming an “advocate for political participation and leadership” for several years. Harry visited the children’s agency Unicef in New York in 2010.
Earlier this week, Harry and Meghan visited a New York City school on World Trade Centerthe Central Tower and the 9/11 Museum, among other stops in New York City.