Harris tells UN body it’s time to prepare for the next pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) – Vice President Kamala Harris will argue before members of the United Nations on Monday that the time has come for world leaders to start working seriously on how they will respond to the next global pandemic.

The virtual speech, Harris’ second to a United Nations body since its inauguration, will come as the United States advances in immunizing the public and much of the world struggles to acquire vaccines.

“As the world works to get through this pandemic, we also know we need to prepare for the next one,” Harris said, according to excerpts from the speech obtained by The Associated Press. The speech will be co-moderated by the UN Permanent Representatives of Argentina, Japan, Norway and South Africa.

The Biden administration will mark its first 100 days in office this week. President Joe Biden is due to address Congress on Wednesday and is sure to highlight the progress his administration has made in responding to the worst public health crisis in the United States in more than a century.

Harris, according to the excerpts, will generally describe how the administration thinks the United States and other countries should consider focusing their attention. Steps include improving accessibility to health systems, investing in science, health workers and women’s well-being, and increasing capacity in personal protective equipment and manufacture of vaccines and tests.

Harris says a lot has been learned over the past year about pandemic preparedness and response, but it wouldn’t be wise to sit still

“We have been reminded that the status quo is not good enough and that innovation is indeed the way to go,” says Harris.

Biden’s ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is also expected to speak at Monday’s virtual event.

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.