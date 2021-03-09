Hamas leaders in Gaza hold secret leadership elections

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) – Islamic militant group Hamas held a leadership election in its stronghold in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, a race with profound implications for its relations with Israel and other regional actors, as well than for the next Palestinian elections.

A Hamas official said the field had narrowed to a close race between Yehiyeh Sinwar, the group’s current leader, and Nizar Awadallah, a co-founder of the movement. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing the secret group’s internal deliberations.

The Gaza Strip is Hamas’ most important area of ​​activity. The Islamic group, which opposes Israel’s existence, violently seized control of the territory from the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007.

Since then, he has waged three wars and numerous skirmishes against Israel, clinging to power despite a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade that devastated the economy.

Sinwar is a former member of the militant wing of the group who spent more than two decades in an Israeli prison after being convicted of the murder of two Israelis. He was released during a prisoner exchange in 2011. Sinwar maintains close ties to the militant wing and has often promoted a confrontational approach to Israel.

Awadallah was one of the founders of Hamas in the late 1980s and has closer ties to the group’s political leaders. But little is known about his positions on key issues.

The Hamas leadership race precedes the Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for May and July. It was not immediately clear what effect this would have.

Tuesday’s election could also have a profound impact on Hamas’s relations with Israel as well as with other regional powers.

The group is divided into rival camps. One is loyal to Iran, Israel’s sworn enemy, and favors the continuation of military clashes with Israel. The other camp, supported by regional actors Turkey and Qatar, favors a more pragmatic approach in the hope of easing the blockade.

The elections in Gaza are part of a larger process of choosing the group’s politburo, or central decision-making body. This process began in February and is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The group’s supreme leader is Ismail Haniyeh, a former Gaza ruler who has lived in exile in Qatar and Turkey for the past two years.