Half of the world’s population exposed to floods, storms and tsunamis by 2030

The sprayed beach of Kalmunai, located in eastern Sri Lanka, has been stripped of most of its standing structures by the ferocity of the waves. Credit: Amantha Perera / IPS

MADRID, November 08 (IPS) – As negotiators around the world have been discussing, since October 31, 2021 in Glasgow, every word, comma and period in order to come up with a final text that should apparently satisfy everyone, but really Not everyone is satisfied, 50% of the world’s population will live in coastal areas, prone to floods, storms and tsunamis by 2030.

The alarm bell rang during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), hosted in Glasgow by the UK, which is expected to end on November 12 with a final deal including a set of promises that will hopefully be kept … unlike previous ones that were not kept.

The alert was given on November 4 on the occasion of the World Tsunami Awareness Day.

What are tsunamis?

The word “tsunami” includes the Japanese words “tsu” (which means port) and “nami” (which means wave). A tsunami is a series of huge waves created by an underwater disturbance usually associated with earthquakes occurring under or near the ocean, according to World Tsunami Day, which adds the following:

Volcanic eruptions, underwater landslides, and coastal rockfall can also generate a tsunami, as can a large asteroid impacting the ocean. They come from a vertical movement of the seabed resulting in the displacement of the body of water.

Tsunami waves often look like walls of water and can attack the shore and be dangerous for hours, with waves every 5 to 60 minutes.

The first wave might not be the biggest, and it’s often the 2nd, 3rd, 4th or even subsequent waves that are the most important. After a wave inundates or inundates the inland, it recedes out to sea often as far as the eye can see, so that the seabed is exposed.

The next wave then rushes to land in a few minutes and carries with it a lot of floating debris that has been destroyed by the previous waves.

What are the causes of tsunamis?

Earthquake – They can be generated by movements along fault zones associated with plate boundaries.

Most strong earthquakes occur in subduction zones where an oceanic plate slides under a continental plate or other younger oceanic plate.

Not all earthquakes cause tsunamis. There are four conditions necessary for an earthquake to cause a tsunami:

The earthquake must occur under the ocean or drag material into the ocean.

The earthquake must be strong, at least magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale

The earthquake must break the surface of the Earth and it must occur at a shallow depth – less than 70 km below the surface of the Earth.

The earthquake must cause a vertical movement of the seabed (up to several meters).

Landslides – A landslide that occurs along the coast can push large amounts of water into the sea, disturb the water and generate a tsunami. Underwater landslides can also lead to tsunamis when the material loosened by the landslide moves violently, pushing water in front of it.

Volcanic eruptions – Although relatively infrequent, violent volcanic eruptions also represent impulsive disturbances, which can displace large volumes of water and generate extremely destructive tsunami waves in the immediate source area.

One of the largest and most destructive tsunamis on record was generated on August 26, 1883 after the explosion and collapse of Krakatoa volcano in Indonesia. This explosion generated waves that reached 135 feet (41.15 meters), destroyed coastal towns and villages along the Sunda Strait in the islands of Java and Sumatra, killing 36,417 people.

Alien collisions – Tsunamis caused by alien collisions (i.e. asteroids, meteors) are extremely rare. Although no meteor / asteroid induced tsunami has been recorded in recent history, scientists are realizing that if these celestial bodies were to hit the ocean, a large volume of water would undoubtedly be displaced for cause a tsunami.

Rapid urbanization and increasing tourism in tsunami-prone areas are also putting even more people at risk.

Rare but deadly

Tsunamis are rare events but can be extremely deadly.

Over the past 100 years, 58 of them have killed more than 260,000, an average of 4,600 per disaster, more than any other natural hazard.

The largest number of deaths occurred in the Indian Ocean tsunami in December 2004, which caused an estimated 227,000 deaths in 14 countries. Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand were the hardest hit.

Just three weeks after the disaster, the international community gathered in Kobe, Japan, and adopted the Hyogo Framework for Action, the first comprehensive global agreement on disaster risk reduction.

They also created the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System, which uses seismographic and sea level monitoring stations to send alerts to national tsunami information centers.

In his a message Marking this year’s World Tsunami Day, the UN Secretary-General called on all countries, international organizations and civil society to better understand the deadly threat and to share innovative approaches to reduce the risks.

“We can build on the progress that has been made – from increased awareness to tsunami-prone communities around the world, to the inclusion of a Tsunami program in the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development», Antonio Guterres noted. However, he warned that the risks “remain immense”.

“The rise in sea level caused by the climate emergency will further exacerbate the destructive power of tsunamis.”

World Tsunami Awareness Day 2021 aimed to promote the “Sendai Seven campaign”, In particular the target which seeks to strengthen international cooperation with developing countries, those which are most at risk.

It all sounds good. But: are half of the world’s population who will be exposed to such deadly threats in just eight years, aware of the arduous wording exercise by negotiators in Glasgow to formulate a “politically correct” statement?