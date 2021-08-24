Hakainde Hichilema: New Zambian President inspires African opposition leaders

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema greets his supporters after being released from prison after charges of treason against him were dropped on August 16, 2017 in Lusaka

Zambian opposition veteran Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in as president outside a crowded stadium in the capital, Lusaka.

His election gave his counterparts in other African states hope that they too will be able to overcome state repression and one day come to power.

During a long political career that has seen him fail in five previous presidential candidacies, Mr. Hichilema was brutalized, tear gas and even detained for a traffic violation in 2017 which was deemed to be a betrayal after his convoy did not give way to the procession of outgoing. President Edgar Lungu.

But in an extraordinary turnaround in his fortunes, the man once declared an enemy of the state will be sworn in as Zambia’s seventh president after defeating Mr Lungu in their final electoral duel on August 12.

“It is extremely inspiring,” said Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu, who survived an assassination attempt in 2017 after being shot 16 times by people he believes to be agents of the ‘State.

“The Zambians have shown us that it can be done, no matter what they put us through, no matter the odds,” he added.

Mr Lissu lost last year’s election to the late President John Magufuli, which he says was rigged.

He then fled the country as security agents planned to arrest him.

Tundu Lissu received treatment in Kenya following the attack on his life in 2017

Some of his colleagues from the Chadema party, including President Freeman Mbowe, were briefly detained.

In May, Mr. Mbowe was charged with terrorism-related offenses. His supporters say he faces “political persecution” for campaigning for a new constitution.

According to Tanzanian opposition politician Zitto Kabwe, only a new constitution guaranteeing the independence of the electoral commission will guarantee the opposition a fair chance in the next election.

“In Zambia, the institutions of democracy seem to be [more] sensitive to the will of people than in many parts of Africa.

“The fact that the army, the police, the intelligence services, the electoral commission allow the will of the people to be superior is a very strong message sent to the African continent,” he added.

“No shortcut to winning”

The ripple effects of this message spread everywhere, especially in the southern neighboring country of Zambia, Zimbabwe, where it sparked frenzied exchanges between the main opposition politician, Nelson Chamisa, and the officials of the ruling Zanu-PF party, which was in power. since independence in 1980.

“Zimbabwe you are next,” the opposition leader tweeted in a message congratulating Hichilema.

President Emmerson Mnagangwa replied: “What happened in Zambia will not happen here.

His spokesperson even suggested that the army would not allow a transfer of power to the opposition.

Zimbabwe’s security forces notorious for cracking down on opposition

But a spokesperson for Mr. Chamisa’s MDC Alliance, Fadzayi Mahere, told the BBC that Mr. Hichilema’s victory showed “that the fight for democracy can be won, that people can unite for it. eliminate a dictatorship “.

Ms. Mahere added that there was “no shortcut to winning”.

She said the Zimbabwe opposition should emulate Hichilema’s United Party for National Development (UPND) by:

registration of new voters

engage young people

protect the vote against rigging

and, more importantly, focus on the key issues people want to tackle – fixing the struggling economy, creating jobs for the many jobless youth, and ending the culture of impunity in government.

This is a message that Mmusi Maimane, the former South African opposition leader and friend of Mr. Hichilema, also pushed.

He encouraged the MDC-Alliance by saying: “Zimbabwe, the example has been set.

“The Zambian people have rejected poverty and corruption. The Zambian people have rejected arrogance and laziness. They have chosen a future that is worth working for,” Maimane added in his message.

“Presidents are servants”

In Kenya, supporters of veteran political leader Raila Odinga have also been encouraged by Mr Hichilema’s victory, as the 76-year-old politician prepares to run for president for the fifth time in 2022.

Mr. Odinga said the result of the Zambian election “reminds other Africans that nothing is impossible”.

Mr Odinga is due to attend the nomination, alongside opposition politicians from other African states, a clear sign that Mr Hichilema has no intention of abandoning them now that he is in power.

Young Zambans supported Hakainde Hichilema in the elections

Aware of the interest aroused by the elections on the continent, UPND spokesman Cornelius Mweetwa told the BBC that there was “no secret strategy” behind their victory.

“This is a victory for the Zambians. They voted in large numbers because they want us to tackle corruption, fix unemployment, end political violence and dictatorship,” he said Mr Mweetwa said.

Observers also credit Mr Hichilema, 59, for broadening his appeal to young people, a key constituency which nicknamed him Bally – slang for father – because of his interest in issues they might relate to.

“We are not the masters of the people, we are their servants,” Mr Hichilema tweeted after being declared the winner of the poll.

The post sparked widespread reactions across the continent.

However, some have warned that they have already seen other new leaders portrayed as liberators only to turn into executioners once in power.

Zambians and others across Africa will be watching closely.

