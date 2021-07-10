Haiti’s power vacuum intensifies Kingmakers’ battle for control

The assassination of the Haitian president has left the nation in disarray, spawned shootings in the streets and left terrified citizens curled up in their homes. But behind the scenes, a larger, high-stakes battle for control of the country is already heating up.

The fault lines were drawn long before President Jovenel Moïse was killed. For more than a year before his death, the president had attacked his political rivals, undermining the country’s democratic institutions and angering church and gang leaders.

Then the president was gunned down at his home on Wednesday – and the power game came to light, with the acting prime minister claiming to lead the country despite open challenges from other politicians.

But even as this battle over who will inherit the reins of government unfolds in public, analysts say a more complex and less visible battle for power is gathering pace. It’s a fight led by some of Haiti’s richest and most connected kingmakers, hungry for US approval, who have exercised inordinate control over the plight of the Caribbean nation in the past. .