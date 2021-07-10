Haiti’s power vacuum intensifies Kingmakers’ battle for control
The assassination of the Haitian president has left the nation in disarray, spawned shootings in the streets and left terrified citizens curled up in their homes. But behind the scenes, a larger, high-stakes battle for control of the country is already heating up.
The fault lines were drawn long before President Jovenel Moïse was killed. For more than a year before his death, the president had attacked his political rivals, undermining the country’s democratic institutions and angering church and gang leaders.
Then the president was gunned down at his home on Wednesday – and the power game came to light, with the acting prime minister claiming to lead the country despite open challenges from other politicians.
But even as this battle over who will inherit the reins of government unfolds in public, analysts say a more complex and less visible battle for power is gathering pace. It’s a fight led by some of Haiti’s richest and most connected kingmakers, hungry for US approval, who have exercised inordinate control over the plight of the Caribbean nation in the past. .
How all of this will play out is unclear.
Elections were scheduled for September, but many civil society groups in Haiti fear their holding will only worsen the political crisis. They wonder if it would even be possible to hold legitimate elections given the country’s weak institutions, and some civil society leaders are expected to meet on Saturday to try to find a new path forward.
Many fear that Haitians themselves will not have much to say on the issue.
“This whole system is based on the idea that legitimacy is determined by external factors,” said Jake Johnston, senior associate researcher at the Washington-based Center for Economic and Policy Research. “So as politicians in Port-au-Prince fight for power, the rest of the country will continue to be ignored. “
The first to assert the right to lead the nation was Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who called for a state of siege immediately after the attack and spent the last few days trying to get across general words of support for Haiti from the United States in the guise, at least, of a mandate to govern. But its legitimacy has been directly questioned by the last elected representatives of the country, who are trying to form a new transitional government to replace it.
Eight of the 10 remaining senators in Haiti signed a resolution calling for a new government to replace Mr. Joseph. As “the only elected representatives of the republic in office”, they wrote on Friday, they were the only ones able “to exercise national sovereignty”.
Lawmakers have said Senate Speaker Joseph Lambert should become provisional president and Mr Joseph should be replaced as prime minister by Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon and politician who had been appointed by Mr Moïse to take the post but who had not yet taken the oath.
Others fighting for control, behind the scenes, include Michel Martelly, the former Haitian president, and Reginald Boulos, a prominent businessman. Both recently tested the waters in Washington as they explored potential presidential candidates.
In May, Mr. Boulos, one of Haiti’s richest men and a former ally of Mr. Moïse, hired two American lobbying firms to represent him. This month, according to a federal file, Mr. Boulos retained another company, led by Arthur Estopinan, a lobbyist who was chief of staff to the American representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.
In an interview, Mr. Estopinan said he was helping Mr. Boulos “get his message across” in Washington, but the focus had recently changed.
“The assassination of the president happened, so obviously now it’s taking center stage because everyone wants to know, you know, who was the culprit,” Estopinan said. “Obviously, you have to put politics aside for the moment that the Haitian people are in mourning. “
At the end of June, Mr. Martelly, the former Haitian president, made his own trip to Washington, according to two people familiar with the visit who spoke on condition of anonymity. The purpose was to interview lobbyists as he mulled over another Haiti presidential race, one of the people said.
Mr Martelly, a former pop singer, left the presidency in 2016 without an immediate successor after the election – ultimately won by Mr Moïse – was stalled amid allegations of fraud. Known as Sweet Micky, Mr. Martelly has been criticized for not holding elections for five years and for ruling the country like an autocrat, although he maintained that he had “faced the challenge. ‘impossible’ by taking control after the 2010 earthquake that devastated much of Haiti.
In the meantime, Mr. Joseph and his fellow ministers have continued to insist that they run the government.
“This is part of the chaos that some people are trying to create in the country,” said Mathias Pierre, the country’s election minister, referring to efforts to topple Joseph. “For us, this is a second assassination attempt on the president. We are doing what we need to do to establish stability and prepare for the elections. “
On Friday, the top prosecutor in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital, summoned five prominent businessmen and politicians to come forward for questioning in connection with the assassination. Analysts said everyone on that list was seen as an enemy of Mr. Moïse, including Mr. Boulos, who helped elect the assassinated president but later became his nemesis.
Mr Boulos, who owns supermarkets, hotels and car dealerships, was recently investigated by the government’s anti-corruption unit, which many considered politically motivated. Mr Boulos, who has denied any involvement in the murder, said he had so far only seen the summons on social media.
“I haven’t seen it and it hasn’t been delivered to me,” he said via a WhatsApp message on Saturday morning. “My lawyers will try to confirm this and advise me then.”
The question of leadership is particularly obscure because the nation’s democratic institutions have been gutted, leaving no clear option for settling disputes over who should be the rightful leader.
Haiti is a parliamentary democracy with almost no parliament. The Senate is one-third of its usual size and the lower house is entirely vacant as members’ terms expired last year. Mr. Moïse had ruled by decree for about a year.
Beyond that, the judiciary has been virtually non-existent over the past year, with judges often on strike to protest political upheaval and widespread violence. And the head of the country’s highest court, who could have offered advice, died of Covid-19 in June.
To make matters worse, Haiti appears to have two constitutions, and the dueling documents say different things about what to do if a president dies in office.
The 1987 version considers that if the presidency is vacant for any reason, the country’s oldest judge should intervene.
But in 2012, the constitution was amended and news ordered that the president be replaced by a council of ministers, under the leadership of the prime minister. Unless, as was the case with Mr. Moïse, the president was in his fourth year in office. In this case, parliament would vote for a provisional president – but there is hardly any parliament left.
Following a call from Haiti for the United States to send forces to the country to protect key infrastructure, the Pentagon has said it is “analyzing” the request, although there is little appetite among senior military leaders to send troops.
U.S. officials have watched carefully who would gain the loyalty of the country’s security forces, but even that can be a tricky litmus test.
Haitian police were thrown into turmoil after the assassination, engaging in organized shootings with people they say are suspects.
Four of the president’s security service were called in for questioning. Outside observers and many Haitians increasingly suspect that at least some of those who were supposed to protect the president were in the attack, given how little resistance the attackers met from the president’s guards.
Most of the suspects in custody are Colombians, and Haitian officials have cited “foreign involvement” in the assassination. But the sister of one of the Colombians accused in the conspiracy said her brother told her he did not go to Haiti to kill anyone – but instead visited the nation. of the Caribbean after receiving a job offer to protect a “very important person”. . “
His message came shortly before he himself died the bloody day after the assassination, one of three people killed in clashes with the authorities.
“What I’m 100% sure of is that my brother wasn’t doing what they said, that he was hurting someone,” Yenny Carolina Capador, 37, said of her brother, Duberney. Capador, 40 years old.
At 6 a.m. on Wednesday, the day the president was assassinated, Ms Capador started receiving calls and texts from her brother, she said. He told her he was in danger, locked in a house with bullets flying around him. Sometimes Mrs. Capador could hear the gunshots in the background.
Ms Capador said her brother had told her nothing about a murder and instead told her that he had arrived “too late” to save the “important person” he claimed to have been hired to protect.
Questions swirl in Washington about how the United States will respond if Haitian civil society leaders push to emerge from the turmoil that contradicts the plans of the government of the day.
“It’s going to be an incredible drama on the way the United States reacts,” said Representative Andy Levin of Michigan, co-chair of the House Haiti Caucus and member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. “So far we’ve resisted the idea of a transition to democracy that isn’t, like, anyone who happens to be sitting there in office.”
Francoise Robles, Anatoly Kurmanayev, Constant Meheut, Julie Turkewitz and Harold Isaac contributed reporting.
