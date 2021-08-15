Haitians scramble to save survivors from ruins of major earthquake

The 7.2 magnitude quake razed hundreds of homes in a country still struggling after another major earthquake 11 years ago.

Haitians roam destroyed buildings in search of friends and relatives trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake struck the Caribbean country, killing more than 300 people and hurting many others.

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake razed hundreds of homes in this impoverished country, which continues to fight its way after another major earthquake 11 years ago and has been without a head of state since the assassination of its president last month.

The southwest of Haiti has suffered the full brunt of the shock, especially in the region of the city of Cayes and its surroundings. The Haitian authorities had recorded Saturday evening at least 304 dead and more than 1,800 injured.

Churches, hotels, hospitals and schools were badly damaged or destroyed, while the walls of a prison were opened by the violent shivers that rocked Haiti.

“We have to show a lot of solidarity with the emergency,” said Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, a neurosurgeon who was propelled to the forefront of the struggling country after the shocking assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7.

Some Haitians said they would sleep in the open, traumatized by memories of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake in 2010 that struck much closer to the sprawling capital, Port-au-Prince, and killed dozens of people. thousands of people.

Rescuers raced against the clock on Sunday and tweeted the efforts of “professional rescuers and members of the public have led many people out of the rubble,” adding that already overcrowded hospitals continue to receive the injured.

Images posted on social media showed residents stepping through narrow openings in fallen masonry piles to extract shocked and distraught people from the debris of collapsed walls and roofs around them.

“A lot of houses are destroyed, people have died and some are in hospital,” Christella Saint Hilaire, 21, who lives near the epicenter, told AFP news agency.

Patients accompanied by loved ones are seen outside a hospital damaged by the earthquake [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]

Access to the worst-affected areas has been complicated by a deterioration in law and order that has left key access roads in parts of Haiti in the hands of gangs, although unconfirmed reports on social media have suggested that they would pass up the help.

The earthquake sent tremors as far as Jamaica and Cuba, and countries in the region quickly offered aid to Haiti.

Hotel Le Manguier in Okay, #Haiti is “completely flattened” and its owner, former Senator Gabriel Fortune, was reportedly in the building when the 7.2 earthquake hit the city earlier today. pic.twitter.com/tFhzGZgWio – HaitiInfoProj (@ HaitiInfoProj) August 14, 2021

Long plagued by political instability, Haitians have also suffered from international aid efforts and peacekeeping deployments over the past decade.

Writing on Twitter, tennis star Naomi Osaka, whose father’s family is from Haiti, expressed her sadness over the latest earthquake, saying she would give all the cash prize she won in a tournament this week in relief efforts.

“I know our ancestor’s blood is strong,” she said, “we will continue to increase.”

The southwest of Haiti has suffered the full brunt of the shock, especially in the region of the city of Cayes and its surroundings. [Ralph Tedy Erol/Reuters]