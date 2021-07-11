Haitians denounce the photos of President Moïse’s corpse circulating on social networks.

The photos are horrible. They seem to represent the body of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti lying in the morgue, his left eye crushed, the flesh of one of his arms torn by bullets, his mouth gaping.

A country already shaken by the assassination of its leader on Wednesday and the chaos that followed reacted to the images with horror and despair, fearing that the photos circulating on social media would tear off the last shreds of dignity in the person and in the office he held.

Even his detractors were outraged.

“Even if @moisejovenel has been decried and declared de facto president, let’s not descend to the level of dehumanization established by the @PHTKhaiti”, tweeted journalist Nancy Roc, referring to Mr. Moïse’s political party. “Haitians are better than that. “

She was among those who begged others not to transmit the photos circulating on the country’s WhatsApp channels.