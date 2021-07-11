Haitians denounce the photos of President Moïse’s corpse circulating on social networks.
The photos are horrible. They seem to represent the body of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti lying in the morgue, his left eye crushed, the flesh of one of his arms torn by bullets, his mouth gaping.
A country already shaken by the assassination of its leader on Wednesday and the chaos that followed reacted to the images with horror and despair, fearing that the photos circulating on social media would tear off the last shreds of dignity in the person and in the office he held.
Even his detractors were outraged.
“Even if @moisejovenel has been decried and declared de facto president, let’s not descend to the level of dehumanization established by the @PHTKhaiti”, tweeted journalist Nancy Roc, referring to Mr. Moïse’s political party. “Haitians are better than that. “
She was among those who begged others not to transmit the photos circulating on the country’s WhatsApp channels.
The authenticity of the images could not be independently confirmed, but forensic experts the Times consulted who examined the photographs said it was unlikely that rumors that Mr. Moses had been tortured – which circulated on social media along with the photos – were unlikely to be true.
“I don’t see anything that looks like torture,” said Dr Michael Freeman, associate professor of forensic medicine at Maastricht University in the Netherlands. Dr Freeman noted that an autopsy would be required to conclusively determine whether Mr Moïse was tortured, but the injuries visible in the photographs appeared to correspond to gunshots.
“The fact that he is not tied is a pretty strong indication that he was not tortured,” added Dr Freeman.
Photos of corpses left in the streets are sadly common in Haiti. But the fact that the country’s ruler faced the same miserable indignity seemed to underscore just how cheap life had become in the country.
Reverend Rick Frechette, American Catholic priest of the Order of the Congregation of the Passion and physician who regularly treats the country’s poor in clinics in the city’s slums and in the hospitals he built in a suburb of the capital , said that for some of his staff, the brutal assassination of the president brought back memories of past violence.
“People are traumatized and scared,” he said.
And then there were those who believed the distribution of the photos was politically motivated, part of the fight over who will rule the country in the absence of the president.
“Last night’s photos show how much they want to create a climate of violence and instability in the country after their heinous crime. tweeted Danta Bien-Aimé, a nurse and former Fulbright scholar.
Harold Isaac contributed from Port-au-Prince.