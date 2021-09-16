Haitian Prime Minister Henry replaces Minister of Justice after sacking prosecutor

The reshuffle comes as attention has turned to phone calls Henry made to suspect the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry replaced the country’s Minister of Justice, a few days later dismiss an attorney general who had called for Henry to be charged in connection with the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

The latest rifts in a worsening political crisis in the Caribbean nation also include the resignation of Haiti’s cabinet secretary general Renald Luberice, who said in a letter on Wednesday that he could not remain under leadership. of a Prime Minister who “does not intend to cooperate with justice, seeking on the contrary, by all means, to obstruct it”.

The resignation came as Henry replaced Justice Minister Rockefeller Vincent with Interior Minister Liszt Quitel, who will take charge of both portfolios, according to a statement published in Haiti’s official journal.

The most recent imbroglio centers on two phone calls that Henry made to a key suspect – Joseph Badio, former head of the government’s anti-corruption unit – just hours after gunmen entered the house of Moses on July 7 and murdered him.

To date, more than 40 suspects have been arrested in the murder, including 18 former Colombian soldiers who accused Haitian authorities of torturing them while in detention. Badio remains on the run.

Last week, Port-au-Prince Bed-Ford’s chief prosecutor Claude asked Henry to meet with him on September 14 to discuss phone calls with Badio. Henry dismissed the request as politically motivated.

Then, on Tuesday, Claude ordered the judge in charge of the case to charge Henry on the basis of the evidence and forbid him to leave the country.

Hours later, Claude was kicked out of his post under Henry’s orders on charges of “serious administrative misconduct”.

Henry has denied any involvement in the murder but did not respond to phone calls directly.

Government future uncertain

Henry, who Moise named as the next prime minister just two days before his assassination, continues to maintain international support even though he faces fractures in his support at home.

On Wednesday evening, a key group of international diplomats released a statement saying they encouraged the efforts of Henry and other political leaders to reach an agreement and form an inclusive government “to preserve national cohesion and enable the country to resume its path towards political stability ”.

The Core Group, made up of ambassadors from Germany, Brazil, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, the European Union and representatives of the United Nations and the Organization of American States, also demanded that “all light be shed on the assassination” of Moise.

Haiti has only a few elected after failing two years ago to organize legislative or municipal elections in a political impasse.

Moses had ruled by decree before he was killed. There is no constitutional framework for a government in the current situation.

Meanwhile, Haitian citizens continue to face the daily realities of rampant crime and high rates of poverty.

Haiti sank deeper into a humanitarian crisis following a powerful earthquake which devastated the southwest of the country on August 14, killing more than 2,200 people.