Haitian officials have called for US military aid. Some Haitians say: “No, no and no”.

Haitian intellectuals and civil society members were quick to criticize a call by Haitian officials for the United States to send troops, citing earlier interventions by foreign powers and international organizations that have further destabilized Haiti and left a trail of abuses.

“We do not want American troops on Haitian soil”, Monique Clesca, Haitian pro-democracy activist and former United Nations official, said in a post Friday on Twitter. “The de facto Prime Minister Claude Joseph has no legitimacy to make such a request on our behalf. No no no.”

Many in Haiti had argued that President Jovenel Moïse was no longer legitimately in office at the time of his assassination this week. Mr Joseph, who said he was in charge after Mr Moïse was murdered, also came under heavy criticism after taking control of the country on Tuesday.

Yet despite the sudden uncertainty brought by the assassination of Mr. Moïse, some residents and intellectuals argue that the many questions raised by his assassination give them a long-awaited opportunity to reform Haitian institutions.