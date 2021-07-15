Haiti receives its first shipment of vaccines: 500,000 doses from the United States
A shipment of 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine from the United States arrived in Haiti on Wednesday, the first shots to reach a nation thrown into turmoil after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
The donation is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to bolster overdue vaccination campaigns in the world’s poorest countries, and will be distributed by Covax, the global vaccine-sharing effort, according to A declaration by the Pan American Health Organization, which is part of the World Health Organization.
“The arrival of these vaccines is quite promising and now the challenge is to get them to the people who need them most,” PAHO director Carissa F. Etienne said in the statement.
Haiti is one of the few countries in the world, and the only one in Latin America or the Caribbean, that has not yet started a vaccination program against Covid, leaving him in danger as the highly infectious Delta variant circulates around the world. The country has recorded less than 20,000 cases of coronavirus and 487 deaths, according to New York Times data, but experts believe that number is underestimated due to low levels of testing.
Marie Gréta Roy Clément, Haitian minister of public health, said the doses provided by the United States would be administered free of charge, but she did not specify who would receive the injections first. The US shipment was of Moderna vaccine, the Associated Press reported.
“This first vaccine allocation ends a long waiting period,” said Dr. Clément, “not only for the Haitian population, but also for the people of the region who were very worried that Haiti was the only country. from the Americas that had not yet introduced the Covid-19 vaccine. “
Even before the assassination of the president on July 7, political instability and lack of means were hamper Haiti’s response to a new virus epidemic. Last month, administrators at a hospital outside of the capital, Port-au-Prince, turned away patients because its wards were full. Hospitals have added beds, but doctors warn there is not enough medical oxygen to treat patients if cases increase further.
Officials have said the United States will send more vaccines to Haiti soon, as the Biden administration accelerates delivery of the 12 million doses it has promised for countries in the Caribbean and Latin America. About four million doses have been delivered to Bolivia, El Salvador and Honduras so far, according to the Pan American Health Organization.
Source link