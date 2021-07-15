Haiti receives its first shipment of vaccines: 500,000 doses from the United States

A shipment of 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine from the United States arrived in Haiti on Wednesday, the first shots to reach a nation thrown into turmoil after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

The donation is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to bolster overdue vaccination campaigns in the world’s poorest countries, and will be distributed by Covax, the global vaccine-sharing effort, according to A declaration by the Pan American Health Organization, which is part of the World Health Organization.

“The arrival of these vaccines is quite promising and now the challenge is to get them to the people who need them most,” PAHO director Carissa F. Etienne said in the statement.

Haiti is one of the few countries in the world, and the only one in Latin America or the Caribbean, that has not yet started a vaccination program against Covid, leaving him in danger as the highly infectious Delta variant circulates around the world. The country has recorded less than 20,000 cases of coronavirus and 487 deaths, according to New York Times data, but experts believe that number is underestimated due to low levels of testing.