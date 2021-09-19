Haiti protests against mass deportation of migrants by the United States to a country in crisis
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – The first Haitians evicted from a makeshift camp in Texas landed in their home country on Sunday amid sweltering heat, anger and confusion, as Haitian authorities pleaded with United States to stop thefts because the country is in crisis and cannot handle thousands of deported homeless people.
“We are here to welcome you, they can come back and stay in Haiti, but they are very agitated,” said the head of the National Office of Migration of Haiti, Jean Negot Bonheur Delva. “They do not accept the forced return.
Bonheur Delva said authorities expected 14,000 Haitians to be deported from the United States over the next three weeks. Officials said they were preparing to receive three flights of migrants, alone, in Port-au-Prince, the capital, on Sunday.
But the next steps were far from clear.
“The Haitian state is not really able to accommodate these deportees,” said Bonheur Delva.
Many migrants said they saw no future for themselves and their families in their countries of origin.
“I’m not going to stay in Haiti,” said Elène Jean-Baptiste, 28, who traveled with her three-year-old son, Steshanley Sylvain, born in Chile and holder of a Chilean passport, and her husband, Stevenson Sylvain. . They want to return to Chile, where they lived before leaving for the United States.
Like Ms. Jean-Baptiste, many migrants had lived outside Haiti for years, in countries such as Panama, Chile, Brazil. Some said they were told they were going to Florida – then realized that they were being brought back to Haiti.
On Sunday in Port-au-Prince, more than 300 of them crushed against each other around a small white tent as the sun set, waiting to be transformed.
The country to which they were returned is plunged into a deep political and humanitarian crisis.
In July, President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated. A month later, the impoverished southern peninsula was devastated by a magnitude 7.2 earthquake and the fragile Caribbean nation government was ill-equipped to deal with the aftermath.
According to a UN report released last week, 800,000 people were affected by the earthquake. A a month after the shock, 650,000 still need urgent humanitarian aid.
The first of the migrants to be repatriated arrived on Sunday afternoon. They looked dizzy and tired as they got off the plane.
First, parents with babies in their arms and toddlers in their hands. Other men and women followed with little baggage, except maybe for a little food or a little staff. business.
Amidst the confusion and screaming, the Haitians were taken for treatment to the makeshift tent, which had been set up by the International Organization for Migration.
Some expressed dismay at finding themselves in a place they had worked so hard to escape.
“Do we have a country? asked a woman. “They killed the president. We don’t have a country. Look at the state of this country!
Haitian officials have given them little reason to believe otherwise.
Mr Bonheur Delva said “ongoing security concerns” made the prospect of resettling thousands of new arrivals hard to imagine. Haiti, he said, cannot provide adequate food or security for returnees.
The assassination of the Haitian president
And then there is the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I ask for a humanitarian moratorium”, Mr. Bonheur Delva noted. “The situation is very difficult.
After the August earthquake, which claimed more than 2,000 lives, the Biden administration suspended deportations to Haiti. But that changed course last week when an influx of Haitian migrants entered Texas from the border state of Coahuila, Mexico.
Many had fled Haiti years ago, in the years following the devastation of the country by the 2010 earthquake. Most had headed to South America, hoping to find a safe haven. jobs and rebuilding lives in countries like Chile and Brazil.
Recently, faced with economic turmoil and discrimination in South America, and learning that it was easier to enter the United States under the Biden administration, they decided to make the journey north, to the US border with Mexico.
In recent days, thousands of Haitian migrants have crossed the Rio Grande and huddled under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, straining America’s already overwhelmed migration system – and trigger the decision to start sending migrants back to Haiti.
The deportations have left Haiti’s new government in trouble.
Typically, said Bonheur Delva, the country welcomes deportees for up to 48 hours in order to process their arrival in the country. It was unclear how authorities could do this if the United States followed through on plans to send up to four flights a day.
“Will we have all this logistics? Said Mr. Bonheur Delva. “Will we have enough to feed these people?”
On Sunday, after being treated, the migrants were given styrofoam containers with a meal of rice and beans. The government planned to give them the equivalent of $ 100.
After that, said Bonheur Delva, it would be up to them to find their way home.
