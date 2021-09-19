Haiti protests against mass deportation of migrants by the United States to a country in crisis

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – The first Haitians evicted from a makeshift camp in Texas landed in their home country on Sunday amid sweltering heat, anger and confusion, as Haitian authorities pleaded with United States to stop thefts because the country is in crisis and cannot handle thousands of deported homeless people.

“We are here to welcome you, they can come back and stay in Haiti, but they are very agitated,” said the head of the National Office of Migration of Haiti, Jean Negot Bonheur Delva. “They do not accept the forced return.

Bonheur Delva said authorities expected 14,000 Haitians to be deported from the United States over the next three weeks. Officials said they were preparing to receive three flights of migrants, alone, in Port-au-Prince, the capital, on Sunday.

But the next steps were far from clear.

“The Haitian state is not really able to accommodate these deportees,” said Bonheur Delva.