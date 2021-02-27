World
Haiti prison break kills 25, fires 200 – Times of India
PORT-AU-PRINCE: more than 200 prisoners were on the run Haiti Friday, a day after their escape from prison in a violent escape that left 25 people dead, including the prison director, officials said.
About 400 detainees fled Thursday, with AFP photographs showing at least three corpses lying outside the prison and prisoners captured in armed custody in the back of a truck.
“Twenty-five people died including six prisoners and Division Inspector Paul Hector Joseph who was in charge of the prison,” Communication Secretary Frantz Exantus said of the massive prison breakout on the outskirts of the capital Port-au-Prince.
“Among those killed were ordinary citizens who were killed by prisoners during their escape.”
About 200 prisoners were still at large, but “the police are working hard to get them back. Some are handcuffed, they will not be able to go far,” Exantus said.
One of the deceased prisoners was gang leader Arnel Joseph, who was shot dead during a police check 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of the prison on Friday.
“Arnel Joseph was killed attacking a police patrol which had stopped the motorcycle he was on. The police responded and Arnel Joseph is dead,” Exantus said.
Joseph, who is believed to have headed one of Haiti’s main criminal networks, was arrested in 2019 and attempted to escape prison last July after announcing his plan in a video on social media days before the attempt.
While serving a sentence for murder, Joseph had already escaped twice from another prison, in Port-au-Prince, in 2010 and 2017.
Inaugurated in 2012, the high security prison of Croix-des-Bouquets was built with funding Canada and has a maximum capacity of 872 inmates, although nearly double that number were held there prior to the escape.
