Haiti increases earthquake toll to exceed 2,200 – Times of India

PORT AU PRINCE: HaitiThe civil protection agency said on Sunday that this month’s magnitude 7.2 toll earthquake rose to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.
The previous figure was 2,189 on Wednesday. The agency said via Twitter 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 homes were destroyed by the August 14 earthquake.
The new toll comes as relief operations expand – US aid agency Samaritan’s Purse opened a field hospital on Saturday – but authorities are struggling to ensure security at distribution points. Gangs hijacked relief trucks and desperate crowds scrambled over bags of food.
In the hard-hit town of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because the shrines were badly damaged by the earthquake, which centered on the impoverished nation’s southwest peninsula.




