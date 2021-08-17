Haiti, hit by the earthquake, is hit by heavy rains after the storm
After Tropical Storm Grace crossed Haiti, who was already in shock a devastating earthquake, videos circulating on social media on Tuesday showed heavy rains hitting towns and villages, posing the risk of flash floods and landslides.
In a video, a man could be seen pushing his way through muddy water that had flooded a waist-deep street on Monday when the storm hit. Another video showed floodwaters rushing down a street and flooding neighboring houses.
“It’s totally turned into a river,” says one man in the video, which appears to have been shot in the town of Jacmel, on Haiti’s south coast.
Heavy rains also hit those who had gathered in the fields, many of whom were forced to leave their homes. damaged in the 7.2-magnitude earthquake, and others who had sought safety outside for fear of aftershocks that could cause further collapses.
A video published on Monday showed dozens of people trying to take refuge under plastic sheeting provided by the US Agency for International Development, which sent aid to Haiti, as they were hit by gusts of wind that had overthrown their encampment.
In a message posted on Twitter On Monday evening, Haiti’s civil protection agency said heavy rains in the southern region were making the situation for internally displaced people even more difficult and called on residents whose homes had not been affected to help them. shelter them.
Grace hit Haiti as a tropical depression on Monday night, but was later transformed into a tropical storm. Coming after Saturday’s earthquake, the storm compounded problems already faced by the impoverished nation, which was still in the throes of a political crisis brought on by the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moïse, last month.
Investigations into the murder of Mr. Moïse – by assailants who stormed his residence near the capital, Port-au-Prince – have stalled. the newly installed government is vulnerable, the result of a fragile compromise between policies that fought for power for days after the murder.
As Grace made landfall in Haiti, authorities still rushed to bring aid to the southwest of the country, which was devastated in the deadly earthquake two days earlier.
The earthquake killed more than 1,400 people and injured nearly 7,000 others, a toll that is expected to increase. Thousands of houses have been destroyed, as well as dozens of schools, churches and health centers, according to reports from local authorities.
Memories of the 2010 crippling earthquake – and the chaotic humanitarian response that followed – are still alive in Haitians’ minds, and the government has promised a more effective response this time around. But the delivery of aid to the southwest has been hampered by logistical problems and medical facilities are lacking in this part of the country.
Paul Farmer, doctor and co-founder of relief agency Partners in Health, which oversees several hospitals in Haiti, said the country has implemented new emergency medical services in the meantime, greatly improving its capacity. to respond to an earthquake.
“This time,” he said, “the idea is, how can we coordinate the response so that it doesn’t become a burden on Haitians?