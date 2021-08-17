Haiti, hit by the earthquake, is hit by heavy rains after the storm

After Tropical Storm Grace crossed Haiti, who was already in shock a devastating earthquake, videos circulating on social media on Tuesday showed heavy rains hitting towns and villages, posing the risk of flash floods and landslides.

In a video, a man could be seen pushing his way through muddy water that had flooded a waist-deep street on Monday when the storm hit. Another video showed floodwaters rushing down a street and flooding neighboring houses.

“It’s totally turned into a river,” says one man in the video, which appears to have been shot in the town of Jacmel, on Haiti’s south coast.

Heavy rains also hit those who had gathered in the fields, many of whom were forced to leave their homes. damaged in the 7.2-magnitude earthquake, and others who had sought safety outside for fear of aftershocks that could cause further collapses.