Haiti earthquake: waterborne diseases pose new threat to children

“The lives of thousands of children and families affected by the earthquake are now in danger, simply because they do not have access to drinking water, sanitation and hygiene”, Bruno Maes, Unicef Representative in Haiti noted Thursday.

A magnitude of 7.2 earthquake which ravaged the Caribbean island state on August 14, was followed days later by Tropical Depression Grace, which exacerbated suffering and increased devastation.

The threat increases every day

More than half a million children in southwestern Haiti without access to shelter, clean water and sanitation facilities are increasingly at risk from acute respiratory infections, diarrheal diseases, cholera and malaria, according to UNICEF.

“Cholera has not been reported in Haiti since February 2019, but without urgent and firmer action, the re-emergence of cholera and other water-borne diseases is a real threat that is increasing day by day,” said Mr. Maes.

UNICEF calls on the international community to urgently provide additional funds for the humanitarian response and prevent the emergence of water-borne diseases in Haiti.

Before August 14, only more than half of the health facilities in the three departments of the country most affected by the earthquake had basic access to water services.

Subsequently, nearly 60% of the inhabitants of these three departments lack drinking water, thousands of people whose houses collapsed lost access to sanitation, in part because of the earthquake.

In collaboration with the National Directorate of Water and Sanitation (DINEPA) and other partners, UNICEF aims to improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities for affected families.

The agency is already providing drinking water to 73,600 people through six water treatment plants, tankers and twenty-two bladder containers. In addition, more than 35,200 people also received hygiene kits, including household water treatment products, water supplies, hand washing devices and sanitary napkins.

UNICEF is the only United Nations agency providing safe drinking water to the affected population and aims to reach 500,000 people with WASH support.

And yet, said Maes, “our efforts to provide safer drinking water do not match the dire needs of all affected areas.”

Untenable situation

Meanwhile, persistent political instability, socio-economic crisis and rising food insecurity continue to plague the country, shaken by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in early July.

“Impatience and sometimes frustration rises in some Haitian communities, and that’s understandable. But hindering relief operations will not help, ”said the UNICEF representative.

“In recent days, several distributions of essential hygiene items have had to be temporarily suspended as tensions mounted on the ground. Combined with financial constraints, insecurity is currently slowing down our vital activities, ”he added.

Call for help

In the context of gang-related violence and internal displacement, the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic, as well as a Haitian-Dominican migratory influx, UNICEF calls on local authorities to guarantee safe conditions for humanitarian organizations to provide humanitarian aid and operate in communities affected by the earthquake.

In addition to an appeal for $ 48.8 million launched for 2021, the United Nations agency is now requesting a humanitarian appeal of $ 73.3 million for children, to scale up interventions in response to the earthquake land and internally displaced persons.

So far, less than one percent of this funding has been received.