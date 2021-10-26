Haiti crippled by fuel shortages as gang leader calls for PM’s resignation

Jimmy ‘Barbecue’ Cherizier has said he will allow the safe passage of tankers if Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns.

One of the most powerful gangsters demanded that the Prime Minister Ariel henri resign, as gas stations remain empty and gangs have blocked entry into ports with fuel reserves.

Haiti’s normally busy streets were quiet on Tuesday as fuel shortages lasting several days left residents with few transportation options and forced some businesses to close.

Gasoline shortages and blockades came in the wake of a devastating earthquake, the assassination president, and a wave of gang kidnappings, including the kidnapping at the beginning of the month of a group of Canadian and American missionaries.

A leader of the so-called “G9” gang coalition in the capital Port-au-Prince, Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, said in a radio interview Monday evening that he would ensure the safe passage of trucks. cisterns if Henry had to leave the office.

“The areas under the control of the G9 are blocked for one reason: we demand the resignation of Ariel Henry,” Cherizier told Radio Mega d’Haiti.

“If Ariel Henry resigns at 8:00 am, 8:05 am, we will clear the road and all the trucks can pass to get fuel.

A spokesperson for Henri’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters news agency.

Cherizier’s statements show how gangs assumed an increasingly political role after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

Cherizier said Henry should “answer questions” linking him to Moise’s murder. Henry has denied any involvement.

Elections were originally scheduled for November, but were suspended after Henri last month rejected the council holding the elections, which critics had accused of being biased in favor of Moses. Henry has promised to appoint a new non-partisan council that will set a new date.

A video circulating on WhatsApp bearing the logo of Haiti’s foreign aid office, which oversees the fuel supply, said the country has 150,000 barrels of diesel and 50,000 barrels of gasoline in various terminals. Another 50,000 barrels of oil will arrive on Wednesday, according to the video.

A total of 100,000 barrels of diesel and gasoline would meet Haiti’s fuel needs for five to seven days, Marc André Deriphonse, head of the country’s service station owners association, told Reuters.

Some of the country’s mobile phone networks have experienced service cuts due to fuel shortages to operate cell tower equipment.

With an unreliable power system, oil in Haiti is widely used to run generators needed to maintain basic services, such as hospitals.

The United Nations children’s agency, UNICEF, said Sunday it had negotiated fuel deliveries to Haitian hospitals, but the supplier subsequently refused to make the deliveries, citing conditions of security.

Transport industry leaders have called for strikes to protest the wave of kidnappings, which has disproportionately affected truck drivers and public transport workers.