Habitual rapists convicted in Pakistan could be castrated under new law – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: usual rapists condemned Pakistan could be chemically castrated after President Arif Alvi approved a new anti-rape ordinance on Tuesday.
Alvi’s approval came after the Pakistani Cabinet last month approved the anti-rape ordinance, which called for the chemical castration rapists with the consent of the convict and setting up special courts for rape trials.
“The law would ensure a quick test of rape case against women and children for whom special courts would be created across the country. The courts will close the cases within four months, ”the president’s office said in a statement.
The concept of chemical castration for first offenders or repeat offenders was introduced primarily as a form of rehabilitation and subject to the consent of the convict.
The law stipulated that anti-rape crisis cells would also be set up to conduct a forensic examination within six hours of the incident.
In addition, a national sex offender registry would be established with the assistance of the National Database and Registration Authority.
The identity of the victims would not be disclosed and disclosure would be a punishable offense.
Police and government officials, who are negligent in investigating the cases, are reportedly jailed for three years along with fines.
Officials involved in providing false information would also be punished.
However, the defining feature of the new law is the punishment of castration of habitual rapists. They would be chemically castrated under the direction of a notified council.
The law abolishes inhuman and degrading two-finger virginity testing for rape victims during a forensic examination, The Express Tribune reported.
The order also prohibits cross-examination of a rape victim by the accused. Only the judge and lawyers for the accused will be able to cross-examine the survivor, he said.
The ordinance followed after the prime minister Imran Khan announced she would pass tough laws to deal with the rise in rape when in September a woman was forced out of a car after running out of fuel and raped in the presence of her underage children.
The two culprits involved in the crime have been arrested and are on trial.
