Haaland OK’d inside, 1st Native American Chief of Staff

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate on Monday confirmed New Mexico Representative Deb Haaland as Home Secretary, making her the first Native American to head a Cabinet department and the first to head the federal agency that exercised an influence on the tribes of the country for nearly two of the centuries.

Haaland was confirmed by 51 votes to 40.

Democrats and tribal groups hailed Haaland’s confirmation as historic, saying his selection means Indigenous peoples – who lived in North America before the creation of the United States – will for the first time see a Native American rule the powerful department. where decisions on relations with the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes are made. The interior also oversees a host of other matters, including energy development on public lands and waters, national parks, and endangered species.

“Representative. Haaland’s confirmation represents a huge step forward in creating a government that represents all the richness and diversity of this country,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y .

“Native Americans have been neglected for too long at the Cabinet level and in many other places,” said Schumer.

Haaland’s nomination was closely watched by tribal communities across the country, with some virtual parties drawing hundreds to watch his two-day confirmation hearing last month.

Supporters projected a photo of Haaland, a two-term MP who represents the great Albuquerque, on the side of the Interior Building in downtown Washington with a text that read “Our ancestors’ dreams are coming true.”

Many Native Americans see Haaland, 60, as someone who will raise their voice and protect the environment and tribal rights. His selection shatters a two-century model of non-Indigenous, mostly male, government officials serving as a senior federal official in charge of American Indian affairs. The federal government has often worked to dispossess tribes of their land and, until recently, to assimilate them into white culture.

“It is high time for an American Indian to take the post of Home Secretary,” said Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, the country’s oldest and largest tribal organization. .

“The nation needs his leadership and vision to help us lead our response to climate change, manage our lands and cultural resources, and ensure that, across the federal government, the United States respect their trust and treaty obligations to tribal nations and our citizens. Sharp said.

Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah, called Haaland’s confirmation “an unprecedented and monumental day for all of this country’s original inhabitants.” Words cannot express how delighted and proud we are to see one of our own confirmed for this high level position. “

Haaland’s confirmation “puts us on a better course to right past wrongs with the federal government and inspires hope in our people, especially our youth,” Nez added.

Not everyone was partying. Some Republican senators have criticized Haaland’s views on oil drilling and other energy developments as “radical” and extreme, citing his opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline and his support for the Green New Deal, a radical policy, although mainly ambitious, to fight against the climate. income change and inequality.

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said Haaland’s “extreme views” and his support for “catastrophic legislation” such as the Green New Deal would render his disastrous confirmation as Home Secretary, damaging America’s energy supply. and economy.

“ American jobs are being sacrificed in the name of the Biden agenda, and Representative Haaland could not defend it, ” Barrasso said, referring to President Joe Biden’s decisions to reject the Keystone XL pipeline and impose a moratorium on new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

Barrasso also criticized Haaland’s support for the continued protection of grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region of the Rockies, despite a recommendation from the Fish and Wildlife Service that about 700 bears in parts of Montana, Wyoming and Idaho do ‘need more protection.

“Rep. Haaland has chosen to ignore the science and scientists of the very department she is now appointed to lead,” Barrasso said, calling on the Interior to remove protections for the grizzly bear under the Law on endangered species.

Senator Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., Said she appreciated Haaland’s leadership in the House on a range of issues, adding that Haaland’s status as a Native American “will give us an extra edge on issues ( tribals) which are so important to Indians. Country as a whole. ”

Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said she had “genuine doubts” about Haaland because of her views on oil drilling and other energy issues, but said the Alaskan natives, an important constituency in her rural state, had urged her to support Haaland. .

“Honestly, we (Haaland) have to be successful,” Murkowski said.

Senator Martin Heinrich, DN.M., said he was disappointed with the rhetoric used by Barrasso and other Republicans. Heinrich, who lives in the Haaland neighborhood, said she “always has an open door and an open mind” to a range of views.

Associated Press writers Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff, Ariz., And Matthew Brown in Billings, Mt., contributed to this story.