Guterres urges cities to seize ‘generational opportunity’ for climate action and sustainability

Speaking to the C40 Mayors Climate Alliance, Secretary General António Guterres stressed that cities and urban centers are “on the front line” of the climate crisis, emitting more than 70% of the world’s greenhouse gases and facing risks ranging from sea level rise to deadly storms.

But cities can also boost climate action, clean energy and sustainable development, through more effective strategies and policies, especially when recovering from the impacts of climate change. coronavirus pandemic it added.

“Investing in recovery is a generational opportunity to place climate action, clean energy and sustainable development at the heart of city strategies and policies,” said Mr. Gtuerres.

“The way we design power generation, transport and buildings in cities – the way we design cities themselves – will be decisive in getting us on track to achieve the Paris Agreement on climate change and Sustainable development goals (ODD). ”

Act on three fronts

The UN chief called for urgent action in three key areas, urging mayors to work with national leaders to develop and present Nationally determined contributions or NDC, well before the 26th session of Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in November in Glasgow.

“They need to hear from you that climate action coupled with just transition policies brings decent work and a higher standard of living and is supported by your residents,” he said.

Mr Guterres also called on local leaders to commit their cities to net zero by 2050, to make ambitious plans for the next decade.

He also urged them to use recovery from the coronavirus pandemic to accelerate investments and implementation in clean and green transport infrastructure and systems.

End the use of coal

The Secretary-General also stressed the importance of ending the use of coal as the “most important step” the world can take to ensure that the temperature rise is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius. .

“Cities have the most to gain from phasing out coal: clean air, green outdoor spaces, healthier people,” he said, calling for at least 80% of electricity generation in cities. cities from renewable energy sources by 2030.

Mr Guterres also noted that innovations in urban transport and town planning would do more to reduce emissions and improve well-being. He also stressed the importance of financial resources for cities to fill the gaps in the investments needed to drive such efforts.