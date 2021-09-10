Guterres: South-South cooperation “more essential than ever”

Speaking at the event, the UN Secretary General António Guterres stated that “as the world seeks to increase COVID-19[female[feminine response and recovery and tackling the existential threat of climate change, South-South and triangular cooperation is more essential than ever. ”

The initiative comes just two days before the United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation, marked on September 12.

Challenge like no other

António Guterres called the Covid-19 pandemic “The most complex immediate challenge facing our world and it compromises hard-won social, economic and environmental gains. ”

He said that in these difficult times, “the solidarity that underpins South-South cooperation has once again proven to be vital for developing countries.”

“Throughout the pandemic, countries in the South have shared their knowledge and resources to support response and recovery efforts. But together we have to do a lot more, ”he said.

For Mr. Guterres, the world needs deeper international cooperation to tackle the global health crisis, reduce poverty and inequalities, achieve goals Sustainable development goals and avoid a climate catastrophe.

The UN chief explained “this means building inclusive and resilient societies, empowering women and young people, leveraging digital, greener and bluer initiatives, and expanding sustainable financing.”

The countries of the South have contributed more than half of global growth in recent years. Intra-South trade is higher than ever, accounting for more than a quarter of all world trade.

“South-South and triangular cooperation offers concrete solutions to these common challenges,” added Mr. Guterres.

Recovering from the pandemic

Speaking at the same event, the President of the General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, said the world must “do more to help these developing countries recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and that South-South cooperation plays an important role in this regard.”

“I have a long list of facts and figures on the impact on developing countries, on everything from income to inequality, from women’s empowerment to access to social services. Suffice to say that these figures are not good. Years of development progress have been erased or are threatened, ”he said.

He said that during his travels, especially in Central Asia and the Caribbean, he had found South-South and triangular cooperation to be essential to address challenges, especially those that cross borders and regions. For him, the national and regional teams of the United Nations are well placed to promote and support these efforts.