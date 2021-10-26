Guterres reiterates its call for release of leaders detained after Sudan coup

Pro-democracy protests continued in the country’s capital, Khartoum, a day after the military dissolved the transitional government and arrested civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his cabinet.

Call for restraint

“I once again strongly condemned the military takeover by force in Sudan,” Guterres said, responding to a journalist’s question at a press conference at UN headquarters on Tuesday morning. .

“I urge all stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint, of course, but the Prime Minister and other officials who have been unlawfully detained must be released immediately.”

Power was shared between military and civilian leaders in Sudan, which is on the path to democratic transition following the April 2019 overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled for 30 years.

Preserving the “milestones”

The UN chief said it was true that Sudan had taken “important steps”, and these cannot be reversed.

“And therefore, it is essential that all transitional arrangements and institutions as defined in the constitutional document be re-established. Civil-military partnership is essential. It must be restored to the level at which it was established. I think the Sudanese people have shown very clearly their intense desire for reform and democracy, ”he said.

UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said the ambassadors meeting behind closed doors in the security Council Tuesday afternoon were to be briefed by Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan and Head of UNITAMS, the UN mission in the country which is assisting the political transition.

“The United Nations Mission in Sudan continues to encourage all parties to defuse tensions, maintain constitutional partnership and advance political transition in accordance with the provisions of the constitutional document,” Dujarric said, speaking at the meeting. from his daily press briefing in New York.

“Critical” aid operations

Meanwhile, the UN continues to work with its partners to provide life-saving assistance to nine million vulnerable people across Sudan.

“It is essential that these operations continue unhindered to prevent a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation, and that people’s access to humanitarian aid is guaranteed wherever they are, including access to medical facilities. Said Mr. Dujarric.

This year, aid workers have asked for $ 1.9 billion for Sudan, but their appeal is only 30% funded.

Aid agencies assisted 7.4 million people across the country with protection and humanitarian assistance, during the period January to June.