Guterres deeply concerned over ‘forced disembarkation’ and arrest of Belarusian opposition journalist, as conviction rises

On Sunday, Roman Protasevich was flying on a Ryanair plane from Greece to Lithuania, where he has reportedly been living in exile since his flight from Belarus in 2019.

Following large-scale popular protests that erupted last August following the disputed presidential election, he was reportedly accused of inciting public disorder and social hatred by the government of President Alexander Lukashenko.

The President of the ICAO Council has called an urgent meeting of the 36 diplomatic representatives to the ICAO Council on May 27 on the incident involving Ryanair flight FR4978 in Belarusian airspace on May 23, 2021. We will post further updates as available. https://t.co/MDz6dKyDkn – ICAO (@icao) May 24, 2021

According to media reports, the plane was forced to land in Belarus, by a Belarusian military aircraft, as a result of which Mr. Protasevich and his girlfriend were arrested in Minsk, while three other passengers also left the plane.

Belarus reportedly said on Monday that a bomb scare prompted them to divert the plane to Minsk and that the warplane was dispatched to escort the plane to safety on the ground.

Call for a full investigation

“The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the apparent forced landing of a passenger plane over Belarus on May 23 and the subsequent detention of Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich on board,” the spokesperson said. of António Guterres.

The UN chief called for “a full, transparent and independent investigation into this disturbing incident” and urged all parties concerned to cooperate with the investigation.

He said he remained “very concerned about the deterioration of human rights situation in Belarus ”the day after the elections. “He urges the Belarusian authorities to fully respect all their international human rights obligations, including with regard to freedoms of expression, assembly and association.”

Many governments condemn this incident, including the leaders of the United States, United Kingdom, Lithuania, Ukraine and the European Union. EU leaders are said to have discussed aviation-related sanctions against Belarus at a summit on Monday evening, and an in-depth investigation by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialized agency of the United Nations.

An ‘urgent meeting’ called by the UN civil aviation industry

For its part, ICAO tweeted on Sunday that he was “seriously concerned” about the incident, which may be in violation of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, known as the Chicago Convention, signed in 1944, which governs the principles and rules of the airline industry.

On Monday, the agency said President of the council, Salvatore Sciacchitano, had convened an urgent meeting of the 36 diplomatic representatives who make up the body in power, on the Ryanair incident, for this next Wednesday.