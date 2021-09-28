Guterres calls for accelerated action for jobs and poverty eradication

The Secretary-General has warned that the pandemic has not only confirmed but deepened existing inequalities.

Investing in jobs, social protection and a just transition to a net-zero future, especially in low- and middle-income countries, could prevent deepening inequalities.

“Global solidarity has so far been totally insufficient,” said Mr Guterres. “A renewed social contract… should be at the heart of the recovery”.

Very divergent recoveries

According to the policy brief, extreme poverty increased from 119 to 224 million people between March and December 2020 – the first such increase in more than 21 years.

More than three-quarters of these “new poor” live in middle-income countries. At the same time, the wealth of billionaires has increased by more than $ 3.9 trillion.

The report notes that due to the pandemic, there are around 75 million fewer jobs in 2021 than before the crisis, and 23 million fewer expected in 2022.

It also estimates that 8.8% of total working hours were lost in 2020, equivalent to the hours worked in a year by 255 million full-time workers.

This corresponds to a loss of $ 3.3 trillion in labor income before government support.

To achieve a “job-rich recovery” and a “just transition”, at least $ 982 billion is needed to respond to the immediate shocks of the labor market crisis, according to the report.

Towards universal social protection

The Secretary-General called for universal social protection by 2030, including universal health care, income protection, education and skills training, especially for women and girls.

The many one-off and temporary measures that have been implemented over the past year “are a starting point,” Guterres noted.

To achieve this, we need to mobilize significant public and private investments – some $ 1.2 trillion to achieve universal social protection coverage for low- and middle-income countries, he said.

Investments must also be stepped up to help achieve the goals Sustainable development goals (SDGs) and fight against the risks of climate change that could jeopardize 1.2 billion jobs, the equivalent of 40% of the global workforce.

Accelerate job creation

During the presentation, Mr. Guterres announced the creation of a new global accelerator on employment and social protection for a just transition, in collaboration with the International Labor Organization (ILO).

The accelerator’s goal is to create at least 400 million jobs by 2030, mainly in green and care economies, and to extend social protection floors by 2025 to 50% of people currently not covered, he said.

The guidance note recommended several steps to achieve this:

Integrated and inclusive national recovery strategies, increased investment in social protection.

Policy measures to extend social protection to workers in the informal economy and to formalize employment in the care economy.

Policies should be introduced to help workers upgrade and retrain.

A solid financial architecture must be developed to mobilize investments.

Collaboration with the private sector must be established to increase investments in strategic sectors and strategies must be aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Mobilizing action

The upcoming meetings of the international financial institutions, the G20 and the COP26 will be “a pivotal moment to put the world on a sustainable, resilient and inclusive path,” said Mr. Guterres. “Global cooperation is essential to build resilience to future shocks, through economies that work for all. “

The UN Secretary-General presented his brief to the High Level Meeting on Employment and Social Protection for Poverty Eradication, which virtually brought together world leaders, leaders of major international organizations, financial institutions, civil society, the private sector and academia.

Speaking at the event, Guy Ryder, Director General of the International Labor Organization (ILO), warned that the differences between developed and developing countries are widening, “on the contrary to build back better” .

He said that “the world was not prepared for COVID-19[female[feminine“, but now” must be ready to deliver a recovery that benefits everyone “.

For him, this means injecting the necessary funding to support all countries.

“The Global Accelerator for Jobs and Social Protection is designed to channel national and international financial flows, public and private to provide social protection floors to the 4 billion people who are not covered by existing coverage and to the creation of decent jobs, especially in the green economy and in the economy of care at the scale that we urgently need, ”he said.

For Ryder, “the level of ambition is high, because it would be irresponsible to be less ambitious”.

More to come on this story later.