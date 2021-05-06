Gunmen shoot dead former news anchor in Kandahar, Afghanistan – Times of India

Afghans mourn the body of Nimat Rawan, a former Afghan television presenter, at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan on Tuesday, May 6, 2021 (AP)

KABUL: A former journalist who worked for Afghanistan’s finance ministry was gunned down by gunmen in the southern city of Kandahar on Thursday, provincial officials said, as violence escalated through the country in the midst of a withdrawal of US troops.

No group immediately claimed responsibility, but government officials and Western powers generally blame Taliban insurgents for such attacks, which they deny.

Nimat Rawan, a former news anchor at ToloNews, Afghanistan’s largest private television station, was gunned down on Thursday morning, provincial police spokesman Jamal Naser said. Police were investigating, he said.

Numerous similar killings have taken place in recent months, often targeting journalists, civil society activists, government officials and judges.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid denied that the militant group was behind Rawan’s shooting in Kandahar. In the tweets on Wednesday, Mujahid had warned against “propaganda and unilateral broadcasts” by certain media.

“If this continues, the responsibility for the next steps will lie with media officials and their staff themselves,” he said.

President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and said the activists could not silence the people’s freedom of expression.

Afghan security forces are locked in daily fighting with the Taliban, who have waged war to overthrow the foreign-backed government since it was ousted from power in Kabul in 2001.

The United States began to withdraw its forces under an agreement reached with the Taliban in talks last year, although he missed the May 1 withdrawal deadline. Criticisms of the President Joe biden The decision to bring the troops home indicates that the Taliban will attempt to return to power. In just two days, the Taliban conquered a second district in the northern province of Baghlan Thursday, provincial police spokesman Jawed Basharat said.

Six Afghan security forces were killed in a nighttime Taliban attack on their outpost in central Ghazni province, a local official said.

The Afghan government says the Taliban have killed and injured more than 50 soldiers in attacks in at least 26 provinces in the past 24 hours, while its forces have killed dozens of Taliban during the same period.