Gunmen release kidnapped Islamic students in north-central Nigeria: Parents – Times of India

MINNA: Gunmen release students kidnapped three months ago from Islamic school in north-central Nigerian state Nigertwo parents told Reuters on Thursday.
About 136 schoolchildren were withdrawn from the school of Tegina town in May, but on Monday the school owner said six people had died of illness.
The releases were confirmed by an official who asked not to be named because the government planned to issue a statement once they have the children.
A parent, Mallam Saidu Tegina, said over the phone that the students had been released. He did not confirm the number of students released.
Kidnapping for ransom armed groups accused of series of raids on northern schools Nigeria in recent months, kidnapping more than 1,000 students since December.
Abubakar Garba Alhasan, whose seven children are being held by the gang, said the students were on their way to the capital in Minna. “They are released now,” he said.




