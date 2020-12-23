World
Gunmen kill more than 100 in attack in Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region – Times of India
ADDIS ABABA: Gunmen killed more than 100 people in a dawn attack in Ethiopia’s western Benishangul-Gumuz region on Wednesday, the human rights commission said, as residents described that they had fled the latest deadly attack in an area plagued by ethnic violence.
The attack took place in the village of Bekoji in Bulen County in the Metekel area, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said in a statement, an area inhabited by several ethnic groups.
Africa’s second most populous country grapples with regular outbreaks of deadly violence since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was appointed in 2018 and accelerated democratic reforms that loosened the state’s iron grip on regional rivalries.
Elections scheduled for next year have further exacerbated tensions over land, power and resources.
In another part of the country, the Ethiopian army has been fighting rebels in the northern Tigray region for more than six weeks in a conflict that has displaced nearly 950,000 people. The deployment of federal troops there raised fears of a security vacuum in other turbulent areas.
Ethiopia is also battling an insurgency in the Oromiya region and faces long-standing security threats from Somali Islamist militants along its porous eastern border.
Gashu Dugaz, a senior regional security official, said authorities were aware of the Benishangul-Gumuz attack and were verifying the identity of the attackers and victims, but did not give further information.
The region is home to several ethnic groups, including the Gumuz people. But in recent years, farmers and businessmen from the neighboring Amhara region have started to settle in the region, prompting some Gumuz to complain about the taking of fertile land.
Some Amhara rulers are now saying that part of the land in the region – particularly in the Metekel area – is rightfully theirs, claims that angered the Gumuz.
“In previous attacks it was people who came from ‘the forest’ who were involved, but in this case the victims said they knew the people involved in the attack,” the Human Rights Commission said. man in his press release.
82 bodies counted on the ground
Belay Wajera, farmer in the western town de Bulen, told Reuters he counted 82 dead bodies in a field near his home after Wednesday’s raid. He and his family woke up to the gunshots and ran out of their house as the men shouted “catch them,” he said. His wife and five of his children were shot dead, he was shot in the buttocks while four other children escaped and are now missing, Wajera said by phone Wednesday night to Reuters.
Another resident of the town, Hassen Yimama, said gunmen stormed the area around 6 a.m. (03:00 GMT). He told Reuters he counted 20 bodies in a different location. He grabbed his own weapon but the attackers shot him in the stomach.
A local doctor said he and his colleagues treated 38 injured people, most of them with gunshot wounds. Patients told him about relatives who had been killed with knives and told him that gunmen had burned houses and shot people trying to escape, he said.
“We were not prepared for this and we are out of medicine,” a nurse at the same facility told Reuters, adding that a five-year-old child died while being transferred to the clinic.
The attack came a day after Abiy, the military chief of staff and other senior federal officials visited the region to insist on calm after several deadly incidents in recent months, such as a November 14 assault in which armed men targeted a bus and killed 34 people.
“The enemies’ desire to divide Ethiopia along ethnic and religious lines still exists. This desire will remain unfulfilled,” Abiy tweeted Tuesday with photos of his meetings that day in the town of Metekel, near the location. where the November 14 attack took place.
He said the residents’ desire for peace “trumps any division agenda.”
