World

Gunmen kidnap dozens of villagers in northwest Nigeria – Times of India

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 10 1 minute read

MAIDUGURI, NIGERIA: Gunmen kidnapped at least 60 people in northwest Nigeria after riding motorcycles in five villages and sporadically shooting in the air, a police official and several residents said on Saturday.
Nigeria is grappling with an increase in armed robberies and kidnappings for ransom, mainly in the northwestern regions, where barely stretched security forces often fail to stop kidnappings.
The latest kidnapping took place in Zamfara state on Friday night, regional police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said, adding that investigations were ongoing.
Four residents told Reuters gunmen attacked villages in the Rice area, causing panic and the kidnapping of at least 60 villagers before fleeing into the nearby forest.
The gunmen, known locally as bandits and increasingly targeting schools, also fired a rocket that hit the house of the main district chief of the local council, a resident said, asking not to be named. .
“The gunmen rode more than 70 motorcycles and each motorcycle (carried) three people with weapons destroying property and abducting people,” Junaidu Badarawa, one of the five who was kidnapped and then released, said by telephone.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 3 hours ago
0 10 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Further evacuations are ordered in Germany, even as other residents return to their homes after the floods.

2 hours ago

Milley feared Trump would provoke Iran, warning: “You’re going to have a war f —– g”

5 hours ago

British Minister of Health Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19

6 hours ago

Floods propel climate change to center of German countryside as toll rises

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button