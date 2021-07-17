World
Gunmen kidnap dozens of villagers in northwest Nigeria – Times of India
MAIDUGURI, NIGERIA: Gunmen kidnapped at least 60 people in northwest Nigeria after riding motorcycles in five villages and sporadically shooting in the air, a police official and several residents said on Saturday.
Nigeria is grappling with an increase in armed robberies and kidnappings for ransom, mainly in the northwestern regions, where barely stretched security forces often fail to stop kidnappings.
The latest kidnapping took place in Zamfara state on Friday night, regional police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said, adding that investigations were ongoing.
Four residents told Reuters gunmen attacked villages in the Rice area, causing panic and the kidnapping of at least 60 villagers before fleeing into the nearby forest.
The gunmen, known locally as bandits and increasingly targeting schools, also fired a rocket that hit the house of the main district chief of the local council, a resident said, asking not to be named. .
“The gunmen rode more than 70 motorcycles and each motorcycle (carried) three people with weapons destroying property and abducting people,” Junaidu Badarawa, one of the five who was kidnapped and then released, said by telephone.
Nigeria is grappling with an increase in armed robberies and kidnappings for ransom, mainly in the northwestern regions, where barely stretched security forces often fail to stop kidnappings.
The latest kidnapping took place in Zamfara state on Friday night, regional police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said, adding that investigations were ongoing.
Four residents told Reuters gunmen attacked villages in the Rice area, causing panic and the kidnapping of at least 60 villagers before fleeing into the nearby forest.
The gunmen, known locally as bandits and increasingly targeting schools, also fired a rocket that hit the house of the main district chief of the local council, a resident said, asking not to be named. .
“The gunmen rode more than 70 motorcycles and each motorcycle (carried) three people with weapons destroying property and abducting people,” Junaidu Badarawa, one of the five who was kidnapped and then released, said by telephone.