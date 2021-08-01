Gunmen attack funeral of Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Hezbollah says at least two people were killed in the attack on Kaldeh, as the military deploys to contain sectarian tensions.

Unidentified gunmen in the Lebanese town of Kaldeh killed at least two people during the funeral of a Hezbollah commander killed the day before, the group said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, Lebanon’s most powerful armed group, said two of the mourners had been confirmed dead in what it called a planned ambush and called on security forces to restore peace. security in the coastal city, located south of Beirut, and to prosecute the culprits. .

Local media said up to four people could have been killed in the clashes that followed. Local television stations showed footage of armed youths rampaging through the area.

The Lebanese military said in a statement it had deployed to Khaldeh to contain the tension after heavy fire – including rocket-propelled grenades – terrorized residents and disrupted traffic. The shooters are still on the run.

The Lebanese army warned in a statement that its forces would shoot anyone “carrying a gun in the streets of Khaldeh.”

Lebanese media reported that the violence is rooted in a personal vendetta and that a man from one of Khaldeh’s Sunni Arab tribes opened fire at a wedding party at a club on Saturday night, killing Ali Chebli, a Hezbollah fighter.

Chebli’s killer was apprehended and his family explained the attack as revenge. They accused Chebli of killing one of their 15-year-old parents in a shooting a year earlier.

The family, from the Sunni Arab tribe, said in a statement that authorities never brought Chebli to justice because he was under the protection of the powerful Hezbollah group.

A Hezbollah official told the Associated Press news agency that gunmen ambushed Chebli’s funeral procession when he reached the family home, shooting mourners, killing his brother-in-law and a friend and hurting others.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to brief reporters. The army was deployed to defuse tensions and free the family, who had taken refuge in the house with the body.

A video circulating of heavy gunfire in Khaldeh The road from Khaldeh to Beirut is currently closed due to tension in the region. pic.twitter.com/DkFLO1WQRt – Lebanese news and updates (@LebUpdate) August 1, 2021

Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati called on the army chief to increase his security presence in the city, located on a coastal highway leading to the south of the country.

President Michel Aoun said the situation “does not allow any security incident” which could escalate sectarian tensions.

The sectarian conflict in the region was sparked last year after a dispute over a Shia religious banner that was hoisted in the region of Sunni Arab tribes.

A group of Sunni Arab tribes in Lebanon also released a statement saying they did not want to be drawn into an armed confrontation but blamed Hezbollah for the violence and accused it of fueling sectarian tensions.

Lebanese forces patrol a street in Khaldeh, a place of escalating sectarian tensions [Mohamed Azakir/Reuters]