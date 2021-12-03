Gunman outside United Nations in custody, New York police say

A gunman outside the United Nations surrendered, hours after New York City police stormed the scene on Thursday and urged the public to avoid the area.

“The individual is now in custody and there is NO THREAT to the public,” the police department said in a statement. Tweeter just before 1:45 p.m.

The police department’s emergency services unit had responded to the area, saying it was “in conversation with an armed individual outside the United Nations,” the police department’s chief of special operations, said. Harry J. Wedin, said on Twitter.

The photos showed a man in a red coat holding a gun to his chin before he peacefully abandoned it near East 42nd Street on First Avenue.

Even after the tense standoff was over, police urged New Yorkers to avoid the area around Manhattan’s Midtown East neighborhood where the UN is based.

If you or someone you know is at risk for suicide, please call National lifeline for suicide prevention at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/ressources for additional resources.