Gunman outside UN causes stalemate, lockdown

NEW YORK (AP) – The United Nations headquarters in New York were locked on Thursday for several hours after a man was seen pacing with what police said appeared to be a shotgun .

A police spokesperson said hostage negotiators were talking to the man, who appeared to be in his 60s, and hoped to resolve the situation peacefully.

Police said there was no danger to the public. People inside the UN headquarters have been ordered to take shelter in place. The United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council were both in session on Thursday.

The man was first spotted around 10:30 a.m. on the east side of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, just outside the UN headquarters in Manhattan, police said.

Videos posted on social media showed the man pacing outside a door at the United Nations compound on 1st Avenue, carrying an object, possibly a gun.

The barriers were closed and the person did not seem to want to go through the security perimeter.