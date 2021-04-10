World
Gunfire marks death of British Prince Philip – Times of India
LONDON: Gun salutes across the UK, in Commonwealth country and sea mark the death of the British prince Philippe On Saturday, military leaders honor the former naval officer and husband of Queen Elizabeth II.
Gun batteries in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and other cities were set on fire 41 rounds one minute apart from noon. The Australian Defense Force offered its salute at 5 p.m. local time outside Parliament in Canberra and New Zealand were planning to celebrate an artillery tribute on Sunday.
“ His Royal Highness leaves us with a legacy of indomitable spirit, steadfastness and an unwavering sense of duty, ” said General Nick Carter, British Chief of Defense Staff. “ On behalf of all of us who serve today and who have served, thank you. ”
Also known as Duke of Edinburgh, Philip served in the Royal Navy during World War II and had a promising military career. He joined the Royal Navy as an Officer Cadet in 1939 and won wartime mentions for his service aboard the battleship HMS Valiant at Cape Matapan on the Greek Peloponnese peninsula. He reached the rank of commander before retiring from active service.
Two years after the war ended, Philip married the future Queen at Westminster Abbey when she was 21 and he was 26. Her naval career came to an abrupt end when King George VI died in 1952 and Elizabeth became Queen.
At the Queen’s coronation in 1953, Philip vowed to be his wife’s “ man of life and member ” and settled into a life supporting the monarch. The couple had four children: Charles, the heir to the throne, Anne, Andrew and Edward.
Members of the public left flowers outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on Saturday, ignoring calls from authorities and the royals to refrain from assembling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“ Oh, I think everyone is in shock, ” said Maureen Field, a 67-year-old Staines resident. “ I think everyone would like to pay tribute. Because of the virus, many people have to stay away. He didn’t want a big funeral. He wanted to spend a very private time with his family to say goodbye. So we all have to respect that. ”
