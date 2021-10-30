Gulf states withdraw ambassadors to Lebanon over criticism of war in Yemen

Critics of Saudi Arabia’s muscular maneuvers have accused the kingdom of firing at an already wounded Lebanon.

“When a Lebanese minister says something vaguely critical of Saudi Arabia, he overreacts and indulges in collective punishment, because Lebanon is weak and poor and it is easy to kick back. foot to a horse when it is on the ground, “Karim Traboulsi, editor-in-chief of The New Arab, a pan-Arab publication, wrote on Facebook. “I hope that during my life, Lebanon will become free and autonomous, because dignity is the most precious thing.

Criticism similar to that leveled by Mr. Kordahi has also come from Western politicians and lobbyists, who accuse Saudi Arabia of causing thousands of civilian casualties, indiscriminately bombing civilian targets and prolonging a war that has pushed Yemen to the brink of famine, destroyed its infrastructure and destroyed its economy.

A United Nations report in September blamed both sides of the war – the Saudi-led coalition, which was backed by American military aid, and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels – with violate international law by killing civilians. He said coalition airstrikes had killed or injured at least 18,000 Yemeni civilians since 2015, while the Houthis bombed residential neighborhoods, Yemeni IDP camps, markets and an airport.

Pressure increased on Saudi Arabia to end the war, with President Biden cessation of US military aid to the coalition in February. But the Houthi rebels rejected a ceasefire offer Saudis earlier this year and hostilities have continued, most recently centered on an area called Marib.

The death toll rose further on Saturday, with a car bomb attack at Aden airport in Yemen that left at least nine dead and at least 29 injured, according to a health ministry official who asked not to be named as he was not authorized to do so. talk to the news media.

