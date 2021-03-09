Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid ties to Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) – Six months after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic ties with Israel, low-key Jewish communities in the Gulf Arab states that once lived in the shadow of the Arab-Israeli conflict are taking on a more public profile.

Kosher food is now available. Jewish holidays are celebrated openly. There is even a nascent religious tribunal to deal with issues such as marriages and divorces.

“Slowly, slowly, it’s getting better,” said Ebrahim Nonoo, head of Bahrain’s Jewish community, who recently hosted an online celebration of Purim for Jews in the Arabian Gulf region.

Nonoo is one of the founders of the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities, a new coordination group for the tiny Jewish populations of the six Arab monarchies of the Gulf Cooperation Council. Their goal is to gain greater acceptance of Jewish life in the region.

“It will just take a little while to infiltrate before you see a Jewish restaurant or a kosher restaurant pop up somewhere,” said Nonoo, a former member of parliament from Bahrain.

Even a modest online gathering like the celebration of Purim would have been unthinkable a few years ago, when relations with Israel were taboo and Jews kept their identities out of public view for fear of offending their Muslim hosts.

This changed with last year’s agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain which brought thousands of Israeli tourists and businessmen to the region and led to a burgeoning industry of Jewish weddings and d ‘other celebrations for Israeli visitors. The Emirati and Bahraini authorities have launched a public relations blitz to cultivate their image as Muslim havens of inclusion and tolerance towards Jews, in stark contrast to regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

“A door has been opened,” said Elie Abadie, the new chief rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates. “I think there is more openness and more welcoming and enthusiasm for the presence of a Jewish community or Jewish individuals or Jewish tradition and culture.”

Abadie, a Lebanese-born member of the Association of Jewish Communities in the Gulf, said he was certain the change was happening across the Gulf, not just in the UAE.

The association aims to provide support and services to small Jewish populations in Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. These can include kosher certifications for hotels, restaurants, and food items, a rabbinical court, and pastoral counseling for religious events such as bar mitzvahs, circumcisions, and funerals.

Their tiny Jewish populations are almost all made up of foreign nationals who have come to the region on business. Only Bahrain has a strong Jewish community. Its approximately 80 members are descendants of Iraqi Jews who arrived at the end of the 19th century in search of business opportunities.

The UAE’s Jewish community is the largest, with around 1,000 members. It’s also one of the most recent, and Abadie said he needs to “start over.”

Only around 200 are active members of the community. The rest, like most Jews in the Arab Gulf states, are keeping a low profile. Given the growing enthusiasm for Jewish life in the UAE, Abadie said he expects “more of them to somehow come out of the light.”

Jewish communities had prospered for centuries across the Islamic world. For long periods of time, they enjoyed protected status, and at times, as in medieval Muslim Andalusia, thrived in a golden age of coexistence. Most of these communities disappeared after the creation of Israel in 1948, when hundreds of thousands of Jews were driven out or fled.

Given the large number of Palestinians, Lebanese, Egyptians and Pakistanis living in the Arab Gulf countries, some Jews have been uncomfortable in recent years sharing their religious identity in public. Residence permits in the UAE, for example, require applicants to declare their religion, and “Jewish” is not an option.

Most Arab states have conditioned the normalization of diplomatic relations with Israel on the end of the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including the Israeli occupation of lands Palestinians seek for an independent state.

But recently these attitudes have eroded among some Arab leaders, even as hostility towards Israel – in part because of its policies towards the Palestinians – has persisted among their populations.

The Arab Gulf monarchies have some scattered remnants of past Jewish communities, said Jason Guberman, executive director of the American Federation of Sephardim.

Saudi Arabia is home to sites that predate the advent of Islam in the 7th century, and Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman have old Jewish cemeteries. The Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah is home to a lone Jewish gravestone, likely that of a traveling merchant – like most Jews arriving in Dubai today.

“The Jews have been in the Gulf for a very long time, and now it’s kind of a throwback to that historic pattern of people coming to trade,” Guberman said, adding that it was “very exciting to see part of this return of the pluralist. past of the Middle East.

Jean Candiotte, a New York television director who has been in Dubai for seven years, said the new atmosphere was liberating.

“We were this little, little Jewish family. We were in a hidden way and everyone thought they were the only ones, ”she said. “We were sensitive to the fact that we were in a Muslim country and didn’t know if everyone was ready for us.”

“Now it’s quite the opposite,” she said. “I really feel like I can be myself here, witnessing Jewish ceremonies and celebrations more openly. Jewish life here is more like Jewish life anywhere else.”

However, this new reality remains fragile. Some countries have been slower to change. Saudi Arabia and Qatar have long been criticized for promoting anti-Semitic attitudes in textbooks.

Security remains a concern, as illustrated by the recent attack on an Israeli-owned ship in the Persian Gulf. Israel has blamed Iran, its nemesis, and officials fear other Jewish and Israeli targets may be vulnerable. Many Jews in the region keep their religious identities a secret.

A Jewish businessman who has lived and worked in Oman for the past decades said he was one of 20 Jews living in the sultanate.

He said the country had a more tolerant approach to religious diversity than its neighbors, but always insisted on anonymity because he was concerned about the repercussions of local authorities.

During the coronavirus pandemic, he said the Zoom Sabbath services organized by the Jewish community in the Emirates on Friday evening were a lifeline for him. He said he hopes the new Gulf communal organization “will generate a sense of security coming out of the closet, so to speak.”

Associated Press editor Isabel DeBre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates contributed to this report.