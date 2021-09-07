Guinean putschists appoint army governors and promise “unity” government

The soldiers who took power in Guinea during the weekend consolidated their seizure of power with the installation of army officers at the top of the eight regions and the various administrative districts of Guinea.

West African countries have threatened sanctions following the to spill President Alpha Condé, who was serving a third term after changing the constitution to allow it, which his opponents have called illegal. The regional bloc of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an extraordinary virtual summit to discuss the situation on Wednesday.

The coup leader Mamady Doumbouya, a former officer of the French Foreign Legion, promised a “new era for governance and economic development”. But he has yet to explain exactly what that will involve, or give a timeline.

“The government that will be put in place will be that of national unity and will ensure this political transition,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

In an announcement Monday evening, the military called on the justice ministry to do everything possible to release the “political detainees” as soon as possible.

But as people gathered outside the central prison in the capital, Conakry on Tuesday, no prisoners were released.

“Endemic corruption”

Public discontent in Guinea has been simmering for months over an economy hit by COVID and the leadership of Condé, who became the first democratically elected president in 2010 and was re-elected in 2015.

But last year, Condé passed a new constitution that allowed him to run for a third term in October 2020.

The move sparked mass protests in which dozens of protesters were killed. Condé won the October election, but the political opposition maintained the ballot was a sham.

Doumbouya, hours after taking power, appeared on television and accused the government of “endemic corruption” and “trampling on citizens’ rights”.

“We are no longer going to entrust politics to one man, we are going to entrust politics to the people,” Doumbouya said on public television on Sunday, the national flag draped over his fatigues.

Chatham House analyst Paul Melly says great challenges lie ahead for the military group.

“[Doumbouya] clearly says all that is needed now about a transition, an inclusive political approach, reminding people of the need for reforms, all the governance failures of the past.

“But the real test is really going to unfold in a few phases over the next few weeks,” added Melly.

“First of all, in his internal discussions, he must obtain the assent if you want a broad… political class and civil society in this transition. And while many people express their relief… it’s not the same as signing up for all the details of the new transition.

“And the next step will be a difficult negotiation with ECOWAS, the West African bloc of which Guinea is a member and which really has a fairly firm constitutional law according to which soldiers cannot take long-term power by force.”

Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, head of the army’s special forces and head of the coup, greets the crowd upon his arrival at the People’s Palace in Conakry on September 6 [File: AFP]

Sunday’s military coup drew wide diplomatic condemnation – including from the African Union, ECOWAS, the European Union and the United States – with calls for Condé’s release.

But the army’s decision met with jubilation in parts of Conakry, where residents took to the streets to applaud passing soldiers.

Cellou Dalein Diallo, the country’s main opposition leader, also expressed his support for the new military government, in the hope that it will lead to “peaceful democracy” in the country of 13 million people.

On Monday, Diallo’s opposition coalition, ANAD, urged the ruling military to establish “legitimate institutions capable of implementing reforms” and upholding the rule of law.

From Conakry, Ahmed Idris of Al Jazeera said the army was trying to win “the hearts and minds of Guineans, and according to indicators, things seem to be going their way.”

“It seems there are less divisions within the military now, and even in opposition strongholds… people are bracing for new military leaders,” Idris added.

West African countries threatened sanctions following overthrow of President Alpha Condé [File: Benoit Tessier/Reuters]

The coup, meanwhile, raised concerns about the supply of bauxite, the main aluminum ore, from Guinea, the world’s second largest producer.

The benchmark aluminum contract on the London Metal Exchange remained near a 10-year high on Monday.

However, the mines did not report any disturbance. Chinese aluminum producer Chalco’s bauxite project in Guinea said it was operating normally.

Australian bauxite and gold exploration companies Lindian Resources and Polymetals Resources also said on Tuesday that their operations were unaffected.

The Kremlin has said it is monitoring the political situation closely and hopes that Russian business interests, which include three large bauxite mines and an alumina refinery, will not suffer.