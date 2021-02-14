Guinea declares Ebola epidemic: first deaths since 2016

Ebola is spread through close physical contact with infected people

Guinea has officially declared that it is facing an Ebola outbreak after at least three people died from the virus.

They – and four others – fell ill with diarrhea, vomiting and bleeding after attending a nurse’s funeral.

The newly developed vaccines will be procured through the World Health Organization (WHO), officials said.

Between 2013 and 2016, more than 11,000 people died in the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, which started in Guinea.

In response to this epidemic, which mainly affected Guinea and its neighbors Liberia and Sierra Leone, several vaccines were tested, which have since been used successfully to control outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“WHO is on alert and is in contact with the manufacturer [of a vaccine] to ensure that the necessary doses are available as quickly as possible to help respond, ”said the AFP news agency quoted Alfred George Ki-Zerbo, the WHO representative in Guinea.

An Ebola vaccine was tested for the first time over four months in 2015 in Guinea – and drugs capable of increasing the survival rate of patients have also been developed in recent years.

How did this epidemic start?

A nurse who worked in a health center in Goueké, near the southeastern town of Nzérékoré, died on January 28 and her funeral was held four days later.

Community funerals, where people help wash the body of the deceased, can be a key way to spread Ebola in the early stages of an epidemic.

The bodies of the victims are particularly toxic. The incubation period can last from two days to three weeks.

Ebola jumps to humans from infected animals, such as chimpanzees, fruit bats and forest antelopes. Bushmeat – non-domesticated forest animals hunted for human consumption – is believed to be the natural reservoir of the Ebola virus.

It then spreads between humans through direct contact with infected blood, body fluids or organs, or indirectly through contact with contaminated environments.

All those infected at the nurse’s funeral were over 25, according to health officials.

Following a crisis meeting on Sunday, the health ministry said all cases had been isolated, contact tracing was underway and a treatment center was to be set up in Goueké.

How did Guinea’s neighbors react?

This new outbreak is in roughly the same area where the outbreak began in December 2013.

Given the cross-border trade between Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, and their relatively weak health systems, there are concerns that the epidemic could spread.

Liberian President George Weah has put health authorities on high alert.

Umaru Fofana of the BBC in Sierra Leone says there is far more fear of Ebola in the country than of Covid-19.

He says the existence of new vaccines provides some relief – there is a global emergency stockpile of 500,000, made available through Gavi, the international vaccine alliance.

The three countries have a common population of 22.5 million, raising fears that manufacturers will have little time to produce more if necessary at a time when Covid vaccines are their concern, according to our reporter.

Experts say containment is key to fighting the disease. During the 2015 trial in Guinea – 100 patients were identified, then close contacts were either vaccinated immediately or three weeks later. In the 2,014 close contacts who were vaccinated immediately, there were no subsequent cases of Ebola.

What is Ebola?

Ebola is a virus that initially causes sudden fever, severe weakness, muscle pain and sore throat

People get infected when they come in direct contact through broken skin, or the mouth and nose, with the blood, vomit, feces, or body fluids of a person with Ebola

