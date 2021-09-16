Guinea coup leaders meet with mining sector leaders as ECOWAS discusses next steps

Guinea’s military leaders held talks with mining leaders as part of a series of meetings to chart its political future, just as West Africa’s main regional bloc held an emergency summit to discuss the uncertainty takes hold of the country following a coup earlier this month that ousted President Alpha Condé.

The September 5 takeover drew international condemnation and also saw the price of aluminum reach its highest level in more than a decade. Guinea is one of the world’s leading producers of bauxite, the ore used to make aluminum.

On Thursday, an official working in Guinea for Russian aluminum giant Rusal told AFP news agency that talks between coup leader Colonel Mamady Doumbouya and representatives of mining companies in the capital, Conakry, were “promising”.

“Everything is stable, business continues,” he said. “It’s just a period of transition that we are going through.

Doumbouya vowed to form an inclusive government that will lead a transition to civilian rule, but he refused to commit to a timeline. He also said he would listen to the international community and honor its agreements if they respect the country’s “integrity”, “dignity” and “sovereignty”.

Doumbouya also sought to reassure an alarmed mining industry after the coup, promising to respect existing agreements. He repeated this message during the closed-door meeting with executives, according to Alexander Alferink, a participant who works in the gold industry.

“We were very comforted by the continuity,” he said.

Fode Konaté, a gold mining executive, also said that Doumbouya ensured that the security of mining operations was protected.

The meeting was part of a series of talks between military leaders, politicians, religious leaders, business leaders and civil society, which are due to end on Friday and aim to prepare for a return to civilian rule.

He also intervened as leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regional bloc met in Ghana’s capital Accra to decide how to respond to the coup. .

The group of 15 nations condemned the coup and suspended Guinea from its decision-making bodies. Its leaders were to hear the report of a ministerial mission that visited Conakry on Friday to meet with military leaders.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is the president of ECOWAS, said in remarks ahead of a closed-door session that he hoped heads of state would help deliver lasting solutions to the crisis.

ECOWAS has already said it will impose sanctions on Guinean military leaders unless they immediately release Condé, who has been detained in a location kept secret since the coup.

Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway told reporters on Wednesday evening that military leaders have set a number of conditions to comply with ECOWAS demands, but declined to reveal what they are.

The delegation of the block spoke with the doctor of Condé “who noted that indeed physically, he is very well”, she declared. However, she added, the ousted president was still coming to terms with the fact that his government was toppled after more than a decade in power.

“For anyone who has had such a traumatic experience as him, mentally it is not the best, not to say that mentally we found something wrong, but he was quite shocked; he is still in shock, ”she added.

Separately, on Thursday, the International Monetary Fund said it was closely monitoring the situation in Guinea and called for a peaceful resolution.

Spokesman Gerry Rice said the global lender completed the fifth and sixth reviews of its programs in the country in December and provided assistance to help it cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Events are taking place there. We are monitoring it closely and urging a peaceful resolution as soon as possible, ”Rice said at a regular IMF briefing.