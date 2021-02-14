World
Guinea confirms 3 Ebola deaths, first cases since 2016 – Times of India
CONAKRY: Health officials in Guinea Sunday confirmed that at least three people had died there from Ebola, the first reported cases since it was one of three West African countries to fight the deadliest Ebola outbreak in the world that ended five years ago.
Five other people have tested positive for Ebola in the town of Gueckedou in the the countryThe south is, according to Dr Sakoba Keita, head of the Guinean National Health Security Agency.
“ I confirm it is Ebola. The results prove it, ” Health Minister Remy Lamah told The Associated Press by telephone.
Patients have been tested for Ebola after showing symptoms of hemorrhagic fever and those who have come in contact with the sick are already in isolation, officials said.
Guinea’s announcement comes a week after the East Congo confirmed that he also had cases. The cases are not related.
Health experts in Guinea say these latest cases could be a major setback for the impoverished nation, already struggling with COVID-19 and still recovering from the previous Ebola outbreak, which killed 2,500 people in Guinea where it started. More than 11,300 people have died in the epidemic which has also hit neighboring countries of Liberia and Sierra Leone between 2014 and 2016.
“ The Ebola resurgence is of great concern for what it could do for the population, the economy, the health infrastructure, ” said Dr Krutika Kuppalli, assistant professor of medicine for infectious diseases at the ‘University of South Carolina Medicine, who was the medical director of an Ebola treatment unit in Sierra Leone during the previous outbreak.
“ We still understand the impact of the (latest) epidemic on the population, ” she said.
To contain the spread, the government and international health organizations must respond quickly and educate communities on what is going on, Kuppalli said.
One of the reasons the previous outbreak was so deadly was that the virus was not detected quickly and local authorities and the international community were slow to act when cases first emerged in one part. rural Guinea.
The outbreak’s first patient, an 18-month-old boy from a small village, was reportedly infected with bats, but after the case was reported in December 2013, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , it took weeks. before a medical alert was issued and by that time the virus had already spread and it took years to end.
The new cases announced on Sunday are in the Nzerekore region, the same place where the previous one started.
After hearing the news, residents of the capital said they feared the country might not be able to cope with another outbreak.
“ The news regarding the Ebola epidemic in Guinea is worrying. We already have difficulties dealing with the coronavirus, now the health system will be overwhelmed by two pandemics, ” said Mamadou Kone, a resident of Conakry.
“ I don’t know what this curse hits Guineans, all the pandemics are falling on us, ” said Mariam Konate, a nurse. “ It’s like the country has been hit with a curse, ” she said.
The origin of the infections is still unknown.
Health experts hope that the availability of an Ebola vaccine will help control this outbreak quickly. Ebola is spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from a person showing symptoms of Ebola or from dead bodies with HIV.
Last month, the World Health Organization said it was creating a global emergency stockpile of around 500,000 doses of Ebola vaccine to help eradicate future outbreaks, but only 7,000 were available at the time of the statement. The stored Ebola vaccine is manufactured by Merck.
“ There are tools and systems that can be mobilized quickly to deal with these cases. The key will be speed, to make sure the right people and materials are where they need to be, ” said Donald Brooks, managing director of Initiative: Water, a U.S. aid group focused on water and sanitation, which worked to establish a public health emergency. response systems in West Africa.
“ Otherwise and it spreads to urban centers, it could lead to disastrous loss of life, ” he warned.
