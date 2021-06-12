Guinea-Bissau’s cashew farmers survive tough times

Cashews are Guinea-Bissau’s main export crop, but times are tough for farmers, as photojournalist Ricci Shryock reports.

Alciony Fernandez comes from a family of cashew growers and carried their last batch to be weighed and sold to a shop 30 minutes away on the outskirts of the capital Bissau.

The nuts will fetch a price of 350 CFA francs per kilo ($ 0.65; £ 0.45), the 14-year-old says.

Government-set prices for culture have been slashed by nearly a third since last year, after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the supply chain.

Since the start of the year, cashew producers in Guinea-Bissau were also grappling with a tax for the first time – at 15 CFA francs per kilo.

Exporters and traders said they found it difficult to purchase cashews due to the additional fees.

But some reprieve came late last month, when the government removed the tax on farmers – and lowered two more taxes on middlemen and exporters.

The country typically exports around 200,000 tonnes each year, but that figure fell to 160,000 last year. And there are even more concerns as the main buyer, India, grapples with the Covid-19 crisis, says Mamadou Yerro Djamanca of the Guinea-Bissau Cashew Exporters Association.

Much of the harvest remained in rural areas while waiting to be purchased and transported, he explains.

Once the rains start, which is usually late May to mid-June, it becomes extremely difficult to transport the crop along the country’s narrow dirt roads as it often gets flooded or just turns to mud.

Neia Nianta owns a 1.5 hectare cashew farm just outside Bissau which she harvests every year from March to June. She spends her days working from mid-afternoon until late in the evening.

Cashew wine – made by squeezing juice from cashew apples and then fermenting it – is popular in Guinea-Bissau.

Here, Neia gets to work alongside Quinta Cabi. They say they can earn around 5,000 CFA francs a day selling the locally made beverage.

“Last year was better – we sold more wine and we sold it at a higher price,” she says, adding that it was thanks to the coronavirus lockdown.

“The job of pressing the cashews is very tiring. First we go to the trees, look for the cashews, bring them back, separate the nuts from the fruits – then you start pounding the fruits.

“Sometimes we hammer to fill four or five buckets. That makes 25 gallons of wine.”

Kumus da Silva prefers to stick with the alcohol-free version.

“This job is to make cashew juice – because right now there are a lot of cashews, so we don’t use all of them,” he says.

The workers in his small workshop sift the juice, then put it in deep-drawn bottles before reheating them in metal barrels to prevent fermentation.

The shells must be removed to make the juice, as demonstrated by Mr. Da Silva.

The first year he made cashew juice, he didn’t make a profit. But now, when his business sells it to local restaurants, he makes 500 CFA a bottle.

“We have to do marketing because people are not looking for it yet to buy it. The challenge is to make people want to drink it – because there is not a lot of demand,” says Da Silva.

As cashew products remain more popular than ever at the national level, Guinea-Bissau’s export challenges in the coming weeks will be critical to the fortunes of farmers and distributors.

