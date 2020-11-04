Guggenheim’s Scott Minerd believes in post-election rally and has ‘fairly positive’ market outlook

Guggenheim partner Scott minerd told CNBC that on Wednesday rally on wall street makes sense, despite the uncertain outcome of the presidential race between the president Donald trump and democrat Joe biden.

“I have always been of the opinion, whatever the outcome, unless it causes lawlessness in the streets, that it would be good for stocks,” said the company’s chief investment officer. “Closing Bell.” “I honestly believe a blue wave would be better, but I think even if Trump were president people would say, ‘Hey, we’re not getting big tax hikes and we’ve got the green light as long as the economy remains on track. ‘”

Minerd’s comments came as major U.S. stock indices rose as investors digested the uncertain election day results. the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 367 points, or 1.3%, while the benchmark S&P 500 increased by 2.2%. The techie Nasdaq outperformed, jumping almost 4%.

While NBC News has not made a projection on the balance of power in the Senate, some market watchers believe that stock market gains were boosted by Republicans would retain their majority, thus obstructing any wish of a possible Biden administration to increase corporate and capital gains taxes. Both policy changes are generally seen as a headwind for equity valuations.

Minerd expressed concern about increasing number of coronavirus cases and the risk to the recovery of the economy. “The rate of new cases of Covid has grown exponential,” he said.

“I think we’re still in a pretty severe infection period between Q4 and Q1. It’s going to subconsciously create a lot of noise in the economy, but it’s going to put more pressure on the stimulus and the Republicans in. Senate must compromise to provide even more stimulus, “Minerd said. Republicans preferred a smaller stimulus deal than Democrats.

Earlier on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Said he hoped to endorse another pandemic relief package “before the end of the year.” He added: “I think this is the first job when we come back. I hope we have a more cooperative situation than we had” now that election day has passed.

Minerd said it’s important for investors to see past short-term uncertainties when considering positioning their portfolios. “At the end of the day, if you can kick the smoke out in the next few months and look at what happens in the next six months, as an investor, I think you have to be positive enough for all the risky assets, that it would be… . high yield bonds, corporate bonds and also stocks, ”he said.