Guatemalan refuses to appoint top judge

By Sofia Menchu

GUATEMALA CITY, April 13 (Reuters) – Guatemala’s Congress refused to appoint an anti-corruption judge on Tuesday as president of the Constitutional Court, a move that critics say could delay the fight against corruption.

Magistrate Gloria Porras is one of the leading figures in Central America in the struggle for the rule of law and efforts to fight impunity. However, it has long drawn the ire of some politicians and business groups for court rulings they see as anti-investment.

During his decade on the bench, Porras voted against expulsion from a UN-backed anti-corruption body; against the decision to quash the genocide conviction of ex-dictator Efraín Rios Montt; and for the right of indigenous peoples to be consulted on extraction projects constructed in their territory.

“It is clear to me that there is collusion not to let me occupy the seat. I have been an independent judge, and being an independent judge in this country brings this type of action,” she told the journalists leaving the Congress building.

Congress President Allan Rodriguez said Porras and another magistrate could not join the newly formed bench for his five-year term due to open court challenges against them.

“No more abuse of power, no more abuse of authority, no bias and distortion of the constitution,” Rodriguez said, apparently referring to the outgoing bench.

US President Joe Biden’s special envoy for the Northern Triangle, Ricardo Zuniga, met with Porras during his trip to Guatemala last week, where he “expressed our full support” for her and other judges fighting corruption in the country, he told reporters on Friday.

“We are deeply concerned by today’s maneuver to delay the taking of the oath of a selected Constitutional Court magistrate. This undermines Guatemala’s commitment to an independent judiciary and to fight against systemic corruption, “said Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary in the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the US Department of State. after the decision of Congress.

Porras was due to take her seat on Wednesday after being re-elected for another five-year term on the bench. She called the prosecution an unfounded attack.

Congress has sworn in before the other three court judges, who critics say have troubling ties to the country’s military past, a history of voting against anti-corruption efforts, or close ties to the executive. .

One of them, Roberto Molina, sought in 2018 to run for the vice-presidency of Zury Rios, the daughter of Rios Montt. Zury Rios’ candidacy for the presidency was ultimately stopped by the Constitutional Court, which argued that the law prohibited close relatives of the coup plotters from becoming president.

Another, Dina Ochoa, was re-elected. She has been dubbed one of the “judges of impunity” by the UN-backed International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala, or CICIG, for her rulings in favor of officials and politicians accused of corruption.

The third, Leyla Lemus, was until recently the chief of staff of President Alejandro Giammattei.

Another magistrate, Nester Vasquez, was also barred from swearing in on Wednesday, amid allegations he was linked to a court rigging scandal. A CICIG investigation also accused him of links to a corrupt former minister. Vasquez has not commented on the accusations.

Ochoa, Lemus, Molina and Vazquez did not respond to requests for comment.

Jo-Marie Burt, a professor at George Mason University who oversees war crimes trials in Guatemala, said the composition of the new Constitutional Court was part of a wider backlash against anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala. Guatemala.

“(It is) truly one of the few institutions that upholds the rule of law,” she said.

“And now what is about to happen is that the Constitutional Court is now going to be under the control of individuals who are beholden to these dark forces.” (Reporting by Sofia Menchu ​​in Guatemala City, Frank Jack Daniel in Mexico City and Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey; written by Laura Gottesdiener)