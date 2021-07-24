Guatemalan anti-corruption prosecutor flees country after sacking

Guatemalan anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval fled the country early Saturday, just hours after being sacked in a movement that sparked international outrage.

Sandoval, who had headed Guatemala’s Office of the Special Prosecutor Against Impunity (FECI) until Friday, fled to the Salvadoran border in the wee hours of Saturday, said Jordan Rodas, the Guatemalan human rights ombudsperson.

“The decision has been made to protect his life,” Rodas told Reuters news agency.

Sandoval arrived in La Chinamas, a border town with El Salvador, about 120 km (75 miles) southeast of Guatemala City. He was accompanied on his trip out of Guatemala by human rights activists, Swedish Ambassador Hans Magnusson, and journalists from the Associated Press.

“Unfortunately, it has become a situation that many Guatemalan officials have had to go through just because we are not useful to the regime,” Sandoval said, as AP reported.

“Wherever I am, I will continue to work for the good of the Guatemalan people, but for my own safety, I will not be used by people who have made the exploitation of public funds a way of life,” he said. he declared. .

Guatemalan Sandoval supporters rally in the streets of Guatemala City on July 23 [Johan Ordonez/AFP]

Guatemala’s Attorney General, Maria Porras deleted the internationally renowned corruption prosecutor in office on Friday.

A government statement earlier today said Porras had removed Sandoval due to “constant abuse and frequent abuse of the institutionalization” of the ministry. “Given the looming lack of trust in the relationship, her job is terminated today,” Porras said.

But the move has drawn international criticism, especially from the administration of US President Joe Biden, which has urged the Guatemalan government as well as others in Central America to eliminate corruption.

The unit led by Sandoval was originally created to tackle investigations by the United Nations-backed International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), which was withdrawn from the country in 2019.

He is a respected anti-corruption prosecutor with a record of prosecuting dozens of criminal networks. With the former UN anti-corruption mission, he helped bring down former President Otto Perez Molina and some members of his cabinet for corruption.

Sandoval’s impeachment on Friday sparked a backlash from US officials, including Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

As I pointed out during my visit last month, the independence of #CATASTROPHIC is an essential test of Guatemala’s commitment to the rule of law. The dismissal by Attorney General Porras of anti-corruption champion Juan Francisco Sandoval is a scandalous decision. The Guatemalan people deserve better. https://t.co/y3ssKrhoTs – Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) July 24, 2021

“The dismissal by Attorney General Porras of anti-corruption champion Juan Francisco Sandoval is a scandalous decision,” she wrote on Twitter on Saturday morning. “The Guatemalan people deserve better.

Ivan Velasquez, the former head of the UN anti-corruption commission expelled from Guatemala, called Sandoval’s dismissal “an illegal, arbitrary and criminal act”.

“The international community should protect him immediately,” Velasquez said.

Guatemalan civil society organizations said they planned to demonstrate on Saturday afternoon to protest the sacking and departure of Sandoval.