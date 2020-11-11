Guatemala ends rescue operations at deadly landslide site

Dozens of people were reportedly killed by a landslide during Tropical Storm Eta last week.

Guatemala halted rescue operations at the site of a massive landslide that reportedly killed dozens of people in the village of Queja during tropical storm Eta last week, the national coordinating agency said for disaster reduction (CONRED).

Torrential downpours from Storm Eta toppled trees, choked fast rivers and tore parts of a mountain above the village of Queja in Guatemala’s central region of Alta Verapaz, burying people in their homes.

President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday that up to 150 people could have been buried in the Queja landslide, but CONRED’s own figures show eight confirmed deaths in Queja, while 88 others are missing in the village.

CONRED said it was suspending the search for bodies due to the continuing risks at the site in accordance with international protocols. Search teams had located eight victims before the effort was interrupted.

David de Leon, a spokesperson for the agency, said the area was very unstable and the soils saturated.

The landslide was triggered by constant heavy rains dumped by Tropical Storm Eta [Moises Castillo/AP Photo]

Alberto Ical, an official in the Queja community, told Reuters news agency that the villagers wanted to continue the search because it is local custom to observe the bodies of deceased family members before burying them.

“I don’t want the bodies to stay there,” said Ical, who told surviving Queja residents that CONRED would not allow the search to continue.

“What we want is to keep looking and be able to locate everyone, even though we know it won’t be possible,” he added.

Nationally, Eta’s confirmed death toll stood at 44 and there were 99 people missing across Guatemala, according to CONRED figures.

The devastating weather front caused by Eta was one of the worst storms to hit Central America in years, spreading destruction from Panama to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras and Mexico.