Abu Zubaydah can write a statement on allegations of torture in Poland, the US government told the Supreme Court.

The Biden administration has informed the U.S. Supreme Court that it will allow a Guantanamo golf course detained to testify in a letter about the ill-treatment inflicted by the CIA.

In a case filed with the Supreme Court on Friday, the US government said Abu Zubaydah can “send a statement” to Polish investigators investigating the suspect’s torture allegations at a black CIA site in their country.

Zubaydah’s letter could be redacted to cover up information that “could undermine the security of the United States,” Acting Solicitor General Brian Fletcher told the Supreme Court.

“This review would not prevent him from describing his treatment while in CIA detention,” Fletcher wrote.

Zubaydah’s lawyers have filed a lawsuit against Poland in Polish and European courts for his role in the harsh treatment he received from the CIA while being held at a secret site in the country.

As part of the case, Zubaydah is seeking testimony from James Elmer Mitchell and John Jessen, known as the architects of the CIA’s enhanced interrogation program after 9/11.

The US government rejected the request, saying interviewing the contractors could lead to the disclosure of “state secrets.” After legal battles in lower courts, the case was taken to the United States Supreme Court.

Last week, the justices of the Supreme Court asked why Zubaydah cannot testify for himself.

“Why not make the witness available?” What is the government’s objection to the witness testifying about his own treatment and not demanding any additions from the government of any kind? Asked Judge Neil Gorsuch.

In a previous court case, Zubaydah’s lawyers said the US government was preventing him from speaking out “as a victim of crime would normally.”

U.S. government lawyers noted on Friday that allowing Zubaydah to write a letter would not resolve the legal dispute over forcing CIA contractors to testify.

“The government would allow Abu Zubaydah, at his request, to send a statement which could then be forwarded to the Polish inquiry,” Fletcher said.

Zubaydah, a stateless Palestinian of Saudi origin whose official name is Zayn al-Abidin Muhammad Husayn, was captured in Pakistan in 2002 as an “enemy fighter” suspected of links to al-Qaeda.

The US government has described Zubaydah as “a long-time terrorist associate and ally of Osama bin Laden,” but his lawyers have denied the accusation. The 2014 Senate report said “CIA records do not support” claims that the detainee was one of the planners of the 9/11 attacks.

His lawyers say he was tortured in secret CIA locations for years after his capture before being transferred to the US detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where he remains without charge.

A 2014 US Senate Intelligence committee report detailed the harsh treatment suffered by Zubaydah during his CIA detention, including repeated drownings, confinement in small spaces and sleep deprivation.

Zubaydah is one of the 39 detainees who remain at Guantanamo, which has housed nearly 800 detainees linked to the United States’ so-called “war on terror” since 2002. Most have been held without formal charge.