Growth of resilient food systems after Covid is essential for Africa

ACCRA, Nov 6 (IPS) – Dr Mavis Owureku-Asare is a food specialist in Ghana and a member of 2020 Aspen New Voices When it comes to food security, the challenge isn’t always to produce more – it’s also about quality: producing food that is safe and healthy.

About 690 million people are hungry every year. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to add between 83-132 million people to this number based on socio-economic factors. Even before the pandemic, approximately half of Africa citizens were food insecure. And much of Africa’s food is of poor quality or wasted before it even reaches the consumer.

Africa has made great strides in food production over the past decade, although it continues to be a huge net importer of food to the tune of $ 47 billion in 2018. But this pandemic halted the successes recorded in fight against poverty and disease and progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (ODD).

COVID-19 is not the only challenge. Over the past year, Africa has been grappling with swarms of locusts, droughts, floods and conflict that have reduced livelihoods and led to hunger in many of the region.

Restrictions on movement during the lockdown are also impacting basic commodities like seeds, fertilizers and farm implements, which in turn has led to a drop in food production. Many crops were not easily accessible and farmers found it difficult to get their produce to market. And then, adding to the crisis, the continent’s poor storage facilities were not up to par.

COVID-19 has shown the flaws in our food production systems and it has compromised the livelihoods of millions of farmers. The continent’s food systems – including production, storage and processing, distribution and transport, retail and promotion – are dominated by traditional methods that are vulnerable to unforeseen crises.

The Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP), one of the African Union’s continental frameworks under Agenda 2063, urges African governments to increase investments in agriculture by allocating at least 10% of national budgets to achieve sustainable agricultural growth rates. ‘at least 6% per year.

Also in the declaration on food security and nutrition during the Covid-19 pandemic, African agriculture ministers pledged to put in place measures that will reduce post-harvest food losses and make more food available in markets.

Now, as countries struggle to recover from the impact of the pandemic, there is a need to develop an action plan to consolidate efforts on these policies.

Past interventions in Africa have focused on food production by improving crop varieties and yields. But we don’t live in normal times. We need to do more than just watch the production.

Resilient systems require efficient storage and production processes. Post-COVID-19 Africa needs to invest in proper storage technology that is lacking in most developing countries, resulting in unnecessary waste and huge losses to their economies.

For example, it is estimated that 60 to 70% food grains produced in developing countries are stored in traditional structures, either threshed or unthreshed at home. However, most of the traditional methods of grain storage are specific to certain cultures or societies.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, 30% of food is lost in the supply chain each year and this figure can go up to 50% for Africa. In Ghana, the government aims to build silos in various farming communities and provide technologies such as irradiation that will be used to manage, process and store food for future use.

We can increase food security by ensuring that most of what we produce is well preserved and reaches the consumer instead of being spoiled or thrown away.

It is estimated that the world’s population will reach 9 billion by 2050, with Africa contributing more than half of this increase. The availability of food mustfold up to 70% if we want to feed this population. However, instead of producing more, we could strengthen our supply chain to ensure that we preserve most of what we grow to meet the needs of our people.

The main problem in sub-Saharan Africa, for example, is not insufficient production levels. A Estimated World Bank Report 2011 Cereal losses in Africa at USD 4 billion feed 1.6 billion people every year.

These losses are the result of improper post-harvest handling, including drying where farmers rely on traditional sun drying. Using this method can facilitate the growth of fungi that produce aflatoxin which compromises the quality of our food. Elevated aflatoxins are associated with cancer, especially liver cancer which has been widely reported in some African countries and South East Asia. Compliment agronomic practices, rQuick and proper grain drying, sorting and processing to some extent reduces aflatoxin contamination.

This year, World Food Day, under the theme “Growing, Nurturing, Supporting Together”, recalled that African governments should strive to build future food systems that provide affordable and healthy food for all.

In order for Africa to position itself to face another epidemic, we must begin to put in place robust and modernized storage systems, promote food processing and store food reserves to ensure stable demand and supply. ‘offer.

As Africa strives for food security, we must not let food security be negotiated for food accessibility.