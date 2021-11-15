Growing digital divide threatens recovery from Covid-19

Credit: BERD

LONDON, November 15 (IPS) – A growing digital divide appears to be a major threat to a robust recovery in the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new search by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

EBRD 2021-22 Transition Report highlights growing gaps in the use of online services and digital skills since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic

Returns on investment from digital services are much higher in economies with better digital skills

Digital Skilled Worker ‘Brain Drain’ Affects Prospects in Some Countries

The banks 2021-22 Transition Report – System Upgrade: Paying the digital dividend reveals the growing gap between economies that have stepped up their use of online and digital services and those that have fallen behind.

The report focuses on the 38 economies in which the EBRD invests. The Bank has found that since the onset of the pandemic, wealthier people living in cities and more advanced economies are better able to order goods and services online, do their banking through the Internet and to work from home.

Elsewhere, a large part of the population remains excluded from these opportunities and is more at risk of losing their jobs as digital technology becomes more and more used. In addition, many economies in the EBRD regions are experiencing a significant “brain drain” as people with strong digital skills move abroad.

While highlighting the digital divide, the report also shows the progress made in the provision and use of digital and online services since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis.

EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik said: “In many countries, much of the economy, as well as schools and universities, went online within days when the Covid-19 pandemic struck. The digitization process is destined to continue and will remain one of the key forces shaping our world. Yet there are large digital divides between EBRD regions and advanced economies, between individual economies in EBRD regions, and within individual economies. Addressing these divisions is essential to their success.

Helping countries and clients in their transition to digital technology is one of the three strategic priorities of the EBRD, along with tackling climate change and supporting economic inclusion.

The EBRD has announced its new strategic approach on accelerating the digital transition, specifying how it will use all the instruments at its disposal? policy, investment and advisory activities? unleash the transformative power of digital technology in the economies where it invests.

A new index of digital transformation

The 2021-22 Transition Report present a new digital transformation index as a way to assess the divide between and within countries. In the economies where the EBRD operates, only Estonia exceeds the average for more developed economies. The index calculates a score based on 22 different measures of the availability and use of digital technologies.

EstoniaThe index score of 92.2 is the highest of the EBRD regions. Turkmenistan‘s is the lowest, at 16.1, while Tajikistan‘s is next, at 23.7. One of the main reasons for these low scores is the quality of regulation and online access to government services.

Among the other EBRD beneficiary economies, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco have low scores for digital skills, while Lithuania and Slovenia arrive higher, alongside Estonia.

The main constraint of digital development is the lack of skills. There is evidence that more educated people in EBRD regions have improved their digital skills, catching up with more developed countries. However, the elderly and those with lower levels of education and income are increasingly being left behind.

This is having an increasing impact as digital technologies are used more widely in all industries. Professions that are more exposed to automation through the use of artificial intelligence have seen more job losses. Workers with fewer digital skills have a harder time adjusting to new roles that become available.

The report also examines the effect on economies and financial services of investing in digital technologies.

At investment, he finds that returns to digitally intensive capital are significantly higher in economies with stronger digital skills. A broadband case study in Turkey shows that companies with better connectivity are more likely to export and introduce new products.

In Russia, small businesses have increased their workforce by around 19% on average, following the deployment of 4G mobile technology.

Access to financial services for households and small businesses has been enhanced by the growth of digital finance. However, at the same time, banks have reduced the number of physical branches.

And while some alternative financing platforms have emerged, they have mainly focused on debt financing rather than equity financing, unlike some more developed markets.

Beata Javorcik said: “The future is digital and our task is to deliver the digital dividend as quickly and smoothly as possible. I firmly believe that with the right kind of digital transition, the economies of the EBRD regions will benefit from increased prosperity, better social outcomes and greater environmental sustainability. “

Lack of confidence and low levels of digital skills hamper remote working

Richard porter is Director of Communications at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

