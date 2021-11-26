Growing deforestation in the Amazon is a serious threat to the global climate

Brazil has a “green future,” Environment Minister Joaquim Leite and Vice President Hamilton Mourão said during a video conference from Brasilia at the Glasgow Climate Summit, with the aim of strengthening the credibility of Brazil, damaged by Amazon deforestation. The two officials concealed the fact that deforestation in the Amazon increased by 21.9% last year. CREDIT: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil-Fotos Públicas

RIO DE JANEIRO, November 26 (IPS) – For three weeks, the Brazilian government has hidden the fact that deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest increased by nearly 22% last year, accentuating a trend that threatens to derail efforts to curb global warming.

The National Institute for Space Research (INPE) report based on data for the year covering August 2020 to July 2021 is dated October 27, but the government did not release it until Thursday, November 18.

This thus prevented the disaster from further undermining the credibility of the far-right government of President Jair Bolsonaro, already damaged by nearly three years of anti-environmental policies and actions, before and during the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26). to climate change. convention, held in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 13.

INPE Satellite monitoring of deforestation in the Legal Amazon project (Prodes) recorded 13,235 square kilometers of deforestation, 21.97% more than in the previous period and nearly three times the 2012 total of 4,571 square kilometers.

The said Amazon legal, an area covering 5.01 million square kilometers in Brazil, has already lost about 17 percent of its forest cover. In an area of ​​similar size, forests have been degraded, meaning some species have been cut down and biodiversity and biomass reduced, according to the Amazon Non-Governmental Institute of People and Culture. environment (IMAZON).

Carlos Nobre, one of the country’s leading climatologists and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), asserts that the world’s largest tropical forest is approaching irreversible degradation in a process of “savannization” (the gradual transition from tropical rainforest to savannah).

The point of no return is a deforestation rate of 20 to 25 percent, estimates Nobre, a researcher at the Institute of Advanced Studies from the University of São Paulo and member of the National Academies of Sciences of Brazil and the United States.

Reaching this point would be a disaster for the planet. Amazonian forests and soils store carbon equivalent to five years of global emissions, experts say. The collapse of forests would release a large part of these greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

A similar risk comes from permafrost, a layer of frozen subsoil under the ice of the Arctic and Greenland, for example, which begins to melt in the face of global warming.

This is another gigantic store of carbon which, if released, would seriously undermine the attempt to limit the increase in Earth’s temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius this century.

The Amazon rainforest, a huge biome spread over eight South American countries plus the territory of French Guiana, is therefore essential in the search for solutions to the climate crisis.

Evolution of the area deforested in the Brazilian Amazon since 1988, with its ups and downs and an increasing trend over the last nine years. The policies of repression of environmental crimes by reinforced public agencies were crowned with success between 2004 and 2012. Graphic: INPE

Brazil, which represents 60% of the biome, plays a decisive role. And that is why it is the obvious target of the measure announced by the European Commission, which, with the expected approval of the European Parliament, aims to ban the import of agricultural products linked to deforestation or forest degradation. .

The Commission, the executive body of the 27-country European Union, does not distinguish between legal and illegal deforestation. It requires exporters to certify the exemption of their products by tracing suppliers.

Brazil is a leading agricultural exporter that is in the crosshairs of environmentalists and policymakers who, for business or environmental reasons, want to preserve the world’s remaining forests.

The 75 percent increase in Amazon deforestation over the nearly three years of the Bolsonaro administration exacerbates Brazil’s vulnerability to environmentally-motivated trade restrictions.

This is probably the reason for a change in attitude of the government delegation in Glasgow during the COP26.

Unexpectedly, Brazil has fulfilled the commitment to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, a measure that affects cattle ranching, which accounts for 71.8 percent of the country’s emissions of this gas. Greenhouse effect.

As the world’s largest beef exporter, which grossed $ 8.4 billion for two million tonnes in 2020, Brazil previously rejected proposals for methane, a gas at least 20 times more powerful than carbon dioxide. in global warming.

Brazil has also pledged to eliminate deforestation by 2028, two years ahead of the target, and has stopped obstructing deals like the carbon market, in a totally different position than it did. taken the previous two years.

The threat of trade barriers and the attempt to improve the government’s international reputation are at the root of this new attitude. The new Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, and of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, in office since April and June respectively, are trying to mitigate the damage caused by their antidiplomatic and anti-environmental predecessors.

But the new data on Amazon deforestation and the delay in its disclosure sparked a further backlash.

President Jair Bolsonaro said the Amazon has kept its forests intact since 1500 and does not suffer from fires because it is humid, in a speech on November 15 at the Invest Brazil Forum, held in Dubai to attract capital to the country. He made the claim when he already knew that over the past year, deforestation had increased by almost 22 percent. CREDIT: Alan Santos / PR-Fotos Públicas

Leite said he was unaware of the hard-to-believe INPE report from a member of a government known to have used fake news and disinformation. He said the government would take a “strong” stance against environmental crimes in the Amazon, commenting on the new “unacceptable” deforestation figures.

Along with Justice and Public Safety Minister Anderson Torres, who has the federal police under his administration, he pledged to mobilize the forces needed to fight illegal deforestation.

The reaction is late and of doubtful success, given the contrary attitude of the president and the deactivation of environmental bodies by the previous minister Ricardo Salles, who defended illegal loggers against police action.

The former minister stripped the two institutes carrying out environmental policy, one of control and the other of biodiversity protection and management of conservation units, resources and specialists. He also appointed unqualified people, such as the military police, to command these organs.

President Bolsonaro abolished councils and other mechanisms for public participation in environmental management, as in other sectors, and encouraged several illegal activities in the Amazon, such as “garimpo” (informal mining) and invasion of indigenous areas and public lands.

The result could only be an increase in deforestation and forest fires that have spread destruction over the past two years. Smoke from the “slash and burn” clearing technique has polluted the air in towns more than 1,000 kilometers away.

Bolsonaro, however, said on November 15 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, that the fires were not happening in the Amazon due to the humidity of the rainforest and that 90 percent of the region remained “the same as in 1500. “, when the Portuguese arrived in Brazil.

Its vice-president, General Hamilton Mourão, acknowledged that “deforestation in the Amazon is real, the INPE data leaves no doubt”. His unusual disagreement with the president stems from his experience as president of the National Council of Legal Amazonia, which proposes and coordinates actions in the region.

Brazil has successfully reduced Amazon deforestation from a total of 27,772 square kilometers in 2004. A concerted effort by environmental agencies reduced the total to 4,571 square kilometers in 2012. It shows it’s possible, but it depends on political will and proper management.