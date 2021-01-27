Groups warn the French state against police racism

The changes requested by the organizations include amending the French Code of Criminal Procedure to explicitly prohibit discriminatory identity checks, the introduction of specific rules for the screening of minors, and the creation of a comprehensive database on checks and balances. ‘identity.

It is difficult to get an accurate measure of racial profiling by the police because ethnic statistics are tightly regulated in France. But one 2017 survey According to the state’s civil liberties guardian, “young men perceived as black or Arab” were 20 times more likely to be subjected to police identity checks than the rest of the population.

Several studies by non-governmental organizations, including one Human Rights Watch Report released last June, also highlighted systemic discrimination by the police. In 2016, Supreme Court of Appeal of France ruled that the identity checks of several young men by the police because of their “real or supposed origin” constituted “a serious fault engaging the responsibility of the State”.

Police officials and unions have long ignored this information, and various French governments have been reluctant to push for police reviews. Gerald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, insisted that the cases of police racism were the doing “of individuals” rather than a systemic problem.

But even law enforcement officials started to sound the alarm bells.

“It’s a fact – there is racism in the police,” said Noam Anouar, an officer turned whistleblower who, in 2017, revealed racist messages sent by his superiors. He accused police authorities of regularly finding ways to justify retrospectively practices that could be considered discriminatory.

“The administration legalized the illegality,” Anouar said.

By pushing the government into a judicial corner, the collective action of organizations aims to put an end to these practices.

Slim Ben Achour, one of the lawyers representing the groups, said the move “confronts the state with its responsibilities”, about what he called its passivity in solving the problem.