Groups warn the French state against police racism
PARIS – Six non-governmental organizations gave notice to the French state on Wednesday to force it to fight “systemic discriminatory police practices”, a rare collective legal action that will lead the government to unexplored grounds.
Organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, accused the French government of neglecting its duty to end discriminatory police identity checks – a practice they described as “widespread, deeply rooted in the law. preserve the order”.
They also called on the authorities to introduce “structural reforms and take concrete measures to put an end to these practices,” read a statement.
This is the first time that such a collective action has targeted the French state in the field of the police since its introduction as a legal device in the country in 2014.
In accordance with French procedures, the non-governmental groups, representing dozens of complainants, first sent a formal notice asking the Prime Minister, as well as the Ministers of the Interior and of Justice, to address the issue of discriminatory police practices within four months. If the government does not take satisfactory action by then, organizations can file a class action lawsuit.
The changes requested by the organizations include amending the French Code of Criminal Procedure to explicitly prohibit discriminatory identity checks, the introduction of specific rules for the screening of minors, and the creation of a comprehensive database on checks and balances. ‘identity.
It is difficult to get an accurate measure of racial profiling by the police because ethnic statistics are tightly regulated in France. But one 2017 survey According to the state’s civil liberties guardian, “young men perceived as black or Arab” were 20 times more likely to be subjected to police identity checks than the rest of the population.
Several studies by non-governmental organizations, including one Human Rights Watch Report released last June, also highlighted systemic discrimination by the police. In 2016, Supreme Court of Appeal of France ruled that the identity checks of several young men by the police because of their “real or supposed origin” constituted “a serious fault engaging the responsibility of the State”.
Police officials and unions have long ignored this information, and various French governments have been reluctant to push for police reviews. Gerald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, insisted that the cases of police racism were the doing “of individuals” rather than a systemic problem.
But even law enforcement officials started to sound the alarm bells.
“It’s a fact – there is racism in the police,” said Noam Anouar, an officer turned whistleblower who, in 2017, revealed racist messages sent by his superiors. He accused police authorities of regularly finding ways to justify retrospectively practices that could be considered discriminatory.
“The administration legalized the illegality,” Anouar said.
By pushing the government into a judicial corner, the collective action of organizations aims to put an end to these practices.
Slim Ben Achour, one of the lawyers representing the groups, said the move “confronts the state with its responsibilities”, about what he called its passivity in solving the problem.
Mr. Ben Achour said the decision was inspired by several class actions in the United States, such as Floyd v. New York City, which in 2013 led to a significant decrease in police arrest and search practices.
But unlike lawsuits in the United States that have targeted local police forces, Wednesday’s decision involves the French National Police and could lead to changes that affect a wide range of officers.
“We have the opportunity to change the lives of people all over the country,” said Ben Achour.
The issue of police racism, which has recently surfaced in other parts of Europe also, has particularly resonated in France, which has large African and Arab populations from its former colonies that it has not succeeded in fully integrating. After the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May, tens of thousands of people gathered in Paris to protest against police violence.
the police beat black music producer last December, Michel Zecler, also imposed a record within the French government. After police beat Mr Zecler, Mr Macron said in a letter to a police union that there was “an urgent need” to overhaul the security forces and called for a conference to review the conditions of the police. police work and its relations with the French public.
The conference – which brings together representatives of the police forces, elected officials and citizens – began on Monday and is expected to last until the end of May.
