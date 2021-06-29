World
Groups sue Biden administration over planned nuclear work expansion – Times of India
COLOMBIA: Watch dog groups pursued the Biden administration Tuesday over its plans to produce plutonium cores for the US nuclear stockpile, arguing that federal agencies have not conducted a detailed environmental review of potential impacts around facilities in New Mexico and South Carolina.
A complaint filed against the Department of Energy and the National nuclear security administration calls on the federal agency that oversees nuclear research and bomb-making in the United States to closely examine the impacts on local communities and possible alternatives before expanding the manufacture of plutonium cores used to trigger nuclear weapons.
The lawsuit comes as US officials redoubled efforts to modernize the country’s nuclear arsenal and accompanying science and technology, citing global security concerns. The nuclear agency said most of the plutonium cores currently in storage date back to the 1970s and 1980s.
The Los Alamos National Laboratory in northern New Mexico and the Savannah River site near Aiken, South Carolina are facing deadlines to produce a number of plutonium nuclei in the coming years.
On Monday, the National Nuclear Security Administration gave key approval to the production project at the Savannah River site. Annual production of 50 or more carrots at the South Carolina site is now estimated to be between $ 6.9 and 11.1 billion, with a completion date ranging from 2032 to 2035.
Watch groups said on Tuesday the agency had taken a piecemeal approach to deciding whether to locate production in Los Alamos and the Savannah River site, where neighboring communities are already under-represented and underserved.
“The environmental risk of an accident at either location causing the release of radioactive material is real, and it would have significant consequences for the environment and surrounding communities,” said Leslie Lenhardt, lawyer at South Carolina Environmental Law Project, which represents the groups.
A spokesperson for the nuclear agency declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation policy.
Efforts to bolster the nuclear arsenal spanned several presidential administrations, with the Biden administration reviewing modernization efforts started during the Obama years that continued under Donald trumpthe Presidency.
Critics of the plan worry about schedule delays and inflated budgets in addition to safety concerns and the risks of nuclear waste and contamination. Some have argued that the United States does not need the new plutonium cores.
Tom Clements of Savannah River Site Watch said the South Carolina location was chosen for political reasons following the failure of a facility designed to convert military-grade plutonium into commercial nuclear fuel. As the Savannah River site has never served as a storage or production site for pits in its history, establishing pit construction would be “a significant technical challenge that has not been properly considered,” Clements said. .
Beginning in the 1950s, plutonium pits were produced at the Rocky Flats plant in Colorado, which had a long history of leaks, fires and environmental violations that required a cleanup of $ 7 billion. dollars over several years. This left critics concerned about similar issues that would arise if new plutonium warhead factories were established in New Mexico and South Carolina.
Production moved in the 1990s to Los Alamos, where production has been sporadic over the years, plagued by safety concerns and concerns about a lack of accountability.
